BREAKING NEWS: Theft in Dodds Hall

Theft in Dodds Hall
March 29, 2019
In an email sent to students yesterday, Chief of Police Tracey Mooney said that campus police is currently investigating a backpack theft from Dodds Hall. The theft occurred Wednesday afternoon and was associated with burglaries reported at other offices within the building.
The email included a photo of the suspect and prompted students to report any suspicious activity to the police at their emergency number: (203)-932-7070.
“There is no immediate threat to the campus community,” said Mooney.
This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.
