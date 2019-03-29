BREAKING NEWS: Theft in Dodds Hall

The university police department responded to reports of a backpack theft in Dodds Hall on Wednesday.

In an email sent to students yesterday, Chief of Police Tracey Mooney said that campus police is currently investigating a backpack theft from Dodds Hall. The theft occurred Wednesday afternoon and was associated with burglaries reported at other offices within the building.

The email included a photo of the suspect and prompted students to report any suspicious activity to the police at their emergency number: (203)-932-7070.

“There is no immediate threat to the campus community,” said Mooney.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.