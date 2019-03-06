Breaking Down the Residence Halls

Courtesy of the University of New Haven

Courtesy of the University of New Haven

Courtesy of the University of New Haven

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Room selection can be a stressful experience. So The Charger Bulletin decided to do the work so you don’t have to. Here’s an inside look at the upperclassmen residence halls.

Sheffield Hall – Large-scale, apartment-style living for upper-class students on campus. Sheffield includes partial kitchens, one to three bedrooms, a living room, and fits two to six students per apartment. Some perks to living in Sheffield are being close to both the campus convenience store and Health Services. They’ve also updated their lobby and included new study rooms.

Winchester Hall – This residence hall is an apartment style for upper-class students on campus, similar to Sheffield. This includes partial kitchens, one to three bedrooms, a living room, and holds two to six students per apartment. Winchester hall overlooks Kayo Field, allowing residents to take in a soccer or rugby game right from the comfort of their own room.

Celentano Hall – Juniors and seniors are housed in suites containing four or six singles or two double bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, and a living area. Celentano is considered to be the first “green” residence hall on campus, achieving LEED gold certification status, and has AC throughout the building. However, there is an up-charge of $500 per semester to live here.

Ruden Street Apartments – Ruden Street apartments are for upper-class students looking for a real world independent living situation. Each apartment includes a partial kitchen with a full-sized refrigerator and holds two students per bedroom. One benefit to living at Ruden is the multi-faith meditation and prayer space available on the lower level of one of the apartments.

Dunham Hall – Dunham is an apartment-style residence hall for upper-class students featuring a spacious, full kitchen. Apartments include two to three bedrooms with single and double rooms. Though individual rooms don’t include a common area, there is also a game room on the lower level with a pool table and lounge area.

Forest Hills Apartments – This fully air-conditioned apartment is ideal for upper-class students who prefer to live off campus but still be easily involved in campus activities. Forest Hills is just a short five minute walk from main campus and has an outdoor swimming pool at the front of the complex that is seasonally open to students.

Main Street Apartments – This 14 building housing complex is located approximately one mile from the university’s main campus and one mile from the beaches of the Long Island Sound. Each unit includes a living room, a fully equipped kitchen with oven and dishwasher, two and a half baths, and two bedrooms. Each condo also features central AC and a two-car garage and driveway.

Savin Court Townhouses – These townhouses accommodate three upper-class students per townhouse, which includes a full kitchen, hardwood floors, a living area, bathroom, and two bedrooms. It is located one mile from main campus and the West Haven beach. It’s ideal for students transitioning to life after college.