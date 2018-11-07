Alpha Phi Delta Raises Money for Multiple Sclerosis

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Last week, the brothers of Alpha Phi Delta hosted a week of service to raise money for their philanthropy, the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (National MS Society). The brothers took turns tabling in Bartels, where they hosted a bake sale with brownies, cupcakes, and other sweets. They ran the tables from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. All proceeds from the bake sale were donated to the National MS Society.

“We chose the National Multiple Sclerosis Society as our philanthropy because multiple people in our families have, or have had multiple sclerosis,” said Joseph Santello, president of the Alpha Phi Delta chapter at the University of New Haven.

The National MS Society is not the only cause that the brothers have raised money and awareness for. In the past, they have participated in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, volunteered at the East Haven Food Pantry, and have donated to the philanthropies of other Greek organizations such as the National Foundation of Suicide Prevention with the university’s Phi Sigma Sigma sorority.

Every year in April, the Connecticut chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society sponsors a charity walk event to raise money towards fighting multiple sclerosis. The University of New Haven chapter of Alpha Phi Delta attends to help with registration, set-up, and the provision and distribution of food for all those in attendance.

“It’s really great to work with other people who have also been affected by MS. It’s really inspiring to see how passionate they are about the cause,” said philanthropy chair of Alpha Phi Delta, Joshua Lefurge.

The brothers of Alpha Phi Delta are already hard at work planning their next event where they plan on raising more money for the National MS Society. On Saturday, Dec. 1, they will be hosting a weightlifting competition in the Beckerman Recreation Center. Participants will be asked to fundraise $50 for the event and can sign up at tables in Bartels as the date comes closer. More details on this event will be released in the coming weeks, including specific date(s) and times as well as prize information.