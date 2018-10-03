AGC Unites to Table Against Hazing

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Members of the All Greek Council (AGC) were in Bartels’ Lobby on Sept. 27 to discuss the issues regarding hazing, as the University of New Haven participated in National Hazing Prevention Week.

“Our goal was to educate students and the campus about the dangers of hazing and promote the prevention of hazing,” said Mollie Zarzycki, greek relations manager for AGC. “We chose an activity that tests students prior knowledge and opens a dialogue for hazing prevention on campus.”

Hazing is a national problem. According to HazingPrevention.org, two in five students say they are aware of hazing taking place on their campus, and more than one in five report they witnessed hazing personally.

Joe Santello, president of the fraternity Alpha Phi Delta, said the fraternity’s no hazing policy spreads throughout the fraternity nationally. According to Ric Baker, senior associate dean of students, allegations of hazing at the university are investigated by the Office of the Dean of Students and the Center for Student Engagement, Leadership, and Orientation. Events on campus that present a higher risk of hazing are monitored. The repercussions of students engaging in hazing on campus are, the Student Conduct Board can sanction actions such as a warning through expulsion for individuals, and/or loss of recognition of the organization for a period of time or permanently.

“Therefore, education is critical to reducing the risks posed by hazing behaviors,” said Baker.

Hazing also has long-term impacts, including emotional and physical strain, and in extreme cases, death. This was the case for Timothy Piazza, a Penn State student who died from hazing while pledging for the fraternity Beta Theta Pi. The negligence of the members of the organization led to the closure of the fraternity’s chapter, and as of Nov. 2017, at least twenty-six members facing charges such as involuntary manslaughter.