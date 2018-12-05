MENU

6ix9ine Faces Jail Time

Tiara Starks, Contributing Writer
December 5, 2018

Daniel Hernandez, infamously known as 6ix9ine, sometimes stylized as Tekashi6ix9, has been in the headlines for federal charges against him. The rapper just pleaded not guilty to racketeering and firearm charges.

The artist is expected to remain in custody until his pre-trial conference on Jan. 22, 2019, which leads into his long-awaited trial scheduled for Sept. 4, 2019. He is serving time in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, a facility known for jailing inmates who are prone to and engage in dangerous and violent activity. There, 6ix9ine is considered a general population inmate. According to Newsweek magazine, the center usually accommodates celebrity inmates by giving them separate cells.

The Brooklyn-based rapper isn’t a stranger to legal issues. Recently, in 2015, the artist posted a video online of a 13-year-old girl engaged in a sex act, and that has come back to haunt him. 6ix9ine has yet to publicly comment since he went back to jail.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office announced that Hernandez could face prison time, and he may be registered as a sex offender. He is serving four years’ probation, which started in Oct. 2018. As part of his probation, he cannot say the phrase “Treyway” in public, which is connected to promoting gang activity. He must also serve 1,000 hours of community service. According to Pitchfork Media, 6ix9ine “participated in the operation and management of” the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

Members of that gang have been accused of murder, robbery, assault, and drug exchange.  

Despite obvious image problems, 6ix9ine is expected to release his album DUMMY BOY from jail. DUMMY BOY was leaked after the album was briefly sold as a digital download on the rapper’s site.

