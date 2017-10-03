“Young Sheldon” Season 2 Preview





Following the success of the long lasting CBS hit The Big Bang Theory, the newest comedy to join the television network is the spin-off Young Sheldon. Opening with the same familiar voice as its predecessor, the show is both narrated and produced by none other than Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) himself, with help from The Big Bang Theory creators, Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro.

Described as “a Malcolm in the Middle-esque single-camera family comedy,” the show features: Iain Armitage as Sheldon, Zoe Perry as Sheldon’s mother Mary, Lance Barber as Sheldon’s father George, Sr., Montana Jordan as Sheldon’s older brother George, Jr., and Raegan Revord as Sheldon’s twin sister Missy.

CBS Official YouTube Channel

The prequel follows the formative years of Dr. Sheldon Cooper, depicting his childhood in 1989 East Texas. The nine-year-old is heavily misunderstood by his dysfunctional family, skipping four grades and beginning freshman year of high school walking the halls with his disgruntled older brother.

His bible thumping, heavily rooted in the Texas lifestyle parents do not quite understand his love for physics, his germaphobic tendencies, or his lack of belief in a higher being. As the show develops, it becomes increasingly aware they are overly protective of the young genius and are trying their best to understand him, while simultaneously raising his older brother and twin sister.

After an impressive first episode, the series has all the makings for a promising future. The almost sweet, lighthearted humor has characters of every dynamic that easily allow people of all ages to engage with it. Though it is too soon to tell, the show seems to be taking an approach that makes it easy for those who have never seen The Big Bang Theory to fully understand the jokes that subliminally hint at the original hit.

The latest episode, which aired Monday, Sept. 25, was a special preview – the scheduled premiere for the series is Nov. 2 airing directly after The Big Bang Theory.