Women’s Soccer Starts Season 3-0-1

Women’s Soccer kicked off their home opener with a 2-1 win over Queen’s College on Labor Day, coming out of the gate strong and maintaining control the whole game.

The Chargers first shot came four minutes into the game when sophomore Sorcha Ni Bhraonain took a clear shot at the net, but was stopped by the diving goaltender. Queens countered with their own flurry of shots, but they were all stopped by junior goalkeeper Kyra Wolonsavich who had four saves in the contest.

The Chargers struck first when junior Marisa Pacapelli scored her first career goal in the 18th minute, assisted by senior Allison Morgan. Junior Emily Morello contributed to the scoring rally when she put her first goal of the season in the back of the net later on after a nice pass from sophomore Megan Georges.

The Chargers held a 2-0 lead until the 79th minute when Queens scored on a pass that was deflected out of reach of Wolonsavich. The Chargers were able to hold the lead for the rest of the game playing “prevent defense” and securing their first win at Kayo Field, second overall.

The Chargers cruised to their third consecutive win on Wednesday (Sept. 6) with a 1-0 victory over NYIT. The Chargers fought heavy rain throughout the first half, but kept their composure and discipline throughout the match.

In the 54th minute, Pacapelli broke loose and scored her second goal in consecutive games on an assist from Morello. After the game changing goal, the Chargers focused on defense, which allowed only two shots on goal after taking the lead. Wolonsavich notched her second career shutout making two saves.

NYIT picked up the pace with four minutes to go in the game, but they couldn’t reach the net. The Bears of NYIT were awarded four second half corner kicks, but the Chargers defense held up and didn’t let any near the net. The Chargers were able to keep the ball in their zone for the final minute to secure the win.

On Saturday (Sept. 9) the Chargers played Franklin Pierce at home to a 0-0 draw in their first NE-10 Conference match. The Chargers came out strong on both offense and defense. The Chargers registered six shots, two on goal in the first half. They also had four corner kicks, but weren’t able to capitalize and get the offense going early.

In the second half, the Chargers picked up the momentum offensively. Morello was able to break through with a few shots on goal, but they were all stopped by Pierces’ goalkeeper, Casey Cook.

Senior Rachel Dempsey recorded a quick shot that was stopped by Cook, followed by an a shot by Allison Morgan that was high above the crossbar.

New Haven attempted a rally for the walk- off win in the first overtime, but nothing was going through. In the end, Wolonsavich collected three saves and notched her third shutout in four games.

The Charger’s will look to stay unbeaten in conference play as they face crosstown rival Southern Connecticut State on Sept. 13.