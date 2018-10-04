Women’s Soccer Continues to Struggle

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The women’s soccer team finished last week on the short end of the stick, with losses to Southern New Hampshire Wednesday (Sept. 27) and the College of Saint Rose Saturday (Sept. 29).

Wednesday’s meeting with the Penmen got off to a slow start, with not many shots on goal. In fact, there were just four shots total in the first half, all by Southern New Hampshire.

The scoreless tie was ended early in the second half when the Penmen’s Reanna Romano drilled a ball from well outside of the 18 that dipped just under the bar, over the hands of the Chargers’ Paige Davis and into the back of the net. Several chances came for New Haven following the Penmen goal, but the team was unable to put one home as they fell to Southern New Hampshire 1-0. The Chargers offense was led by sophomore Samantha Roth, sophomore Jordan Nichols, junior Tana Tufts, and senior Annie White, who all registered a shot in the second half. Davis had four saves on the night.

Saturday’s match with the College of Saint Rose did not go the way the Chargers had hoped it would, either. Eight minutes in, the Golden Knights opened the scoring, and just three minutes later, the Chargers were down 2-0. The goals would not stop there, as Saint Rose would put in another three goals in the first half, and the teams headed into the break with the score 5-0. The Charger defense stepped up to shut out the Golden Knights in the second half.

However, the damage was done, and the game concluded 5-0, in favor of Saint Rose. The Chargers were again led by Roth, and senior Josette Breeden, who each had a shot on goal. Senior Marissa Pacapelli and freshman Danielle DesRuisseaux also had a look at the net. Davis recorded two saves before being replaced by senior Kyra Wolonsavich in the second half.

The Chargers are now 0-6-1 in NE-10 conference play, but they look to bounce back Tuesday when they travel up to Massachusetts for a matchup with Stonehill at 7 p.m.