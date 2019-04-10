Women’s Lacrosse Defeats American International

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

With 12 goals in the first half, the Chargers women’s lacrosse team blasted American International, 17-5.

Junior, attack Kendra Nolan stole the show, scoring a career-best six goals. Senior, Mackenzie Reh netted another six, as the two combined to go four-for-four on free position shots.

After the exchange of some goals to set the score at 5-3 New Haven, the Chargers went on a 10-goal tear that smoked the Yellow Jackets. The streak saw four of the first five goals go to Nolan, immediately followed by four straight from Reh, with three unassisted. The run went on for over 17 minutes of gametime, beginning in the first half and ending in the second. Freshman Marina Skelly and junior Julia Jette also got in on the action with one goal apiece.

The Chargers and the Yellowjackets traded blows for the remainder of the second half, but the damage was done.

New Haven outshot American International 33-26 on the day. The Chargers defense also had a big day, causing 19 turnovers and picking up 22 ground balls. The Blue and Gold had the advantage on draw controls as they pulled in 18 out of 24 attempts. Junior Raven Linton led the way with eight draw controls followed by Nolan who contributed six.

The Chargers have rediscovered their offense over the last two games as they are averaging 15 goals over this recent span, while averaging just over seven goals in their previous two games. Reh leads all NE-10 scorers with 51 goals and 67 points. Jette has been the Chargers’ biggest helper as she ranks third in the NE-10 with 23 assists. The Chargers defense has also been stellar throughout the season as goalkeeper Gianna Guerra ranks third in the NE-10 in save percentage, stopping 54 percent of shots faced. Guerra has 112 saves on the season which is tied for third best in the NE-10 Conference. Over this two game stretch, Guerra has only given up 12 goals and made 15 saves.

The Chargers will travel north to Manchester, New Hampshire for a matchup against Southern New Hampshire on Wednesday, April 10. First draw is set for 3:30 p.m. The Chargers will then come back to West Haven for a two game home stand against Saint Michael’s and LIU Post. Those games are set for April 13 and 16 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. respectively.