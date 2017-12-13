Women’s Basketball Loses to LeMoyne

The New Haven Chargers Women’s Basketball team lost (65-55) to Le Moyne College on Saturday Dec 9. 142 people were in attendance, despite having to travel in the snow. They are now 3-6 overall, and 1-5 in the NE10 with a four- game losing streak.

The game started off neck and neck finishing the first quarter with the Chargers up 14-13. The streak continued into the second quarter, with the Chargers scoring 20 more points bringing the game to 34-31 at the half.

A free throw from junior guard Allieyah Cubbage put the Chargers up one point, this was the last time they were up in the game.

The rest of the second half was a continuous battle for the Chargers to try and catch up with Le Moyne, the largest deficit only being 15 points.

The Chargers did suffer from two technical fouls back to back on the entire team. The penalties lead to two free throws that were made by LeMoyne sophomore McKayla Roberts. Those free throws increased Le Moyne’s lead to 52 points over the Charger’s 45.

Even though the Chargers did lose, they excelled in gaining points off of turnovers. The Chargers were able to score 12 points off turnovers compared to 7 for Le Moyne.

The Chargers were led in points by junior forward Micah Wormack, who finished with 17 points, and nine rebounds. Cubbage contributed 16 points and five rebounds. New Haven returns to Charger Gymnasium Wednesday (Dec. 13) 5:30pm, against the Chestnut Hill Griffins. You can watch the game in person, or the Livestream on the Charger Sports Network under the CSN tab.