Women’s Basketball falls to Southern

The New Haven Chargers women’s basketball team lost to the Southern Connecticut State Owls on Wednesday (Nov. 29) evening, 71-46. They are now 3-3 on the year, and 1-2 in the NE10.

The match between the Elm City rivals started slowly, but Southern quickly took a lead that was ultimately insurmountable. A three from junior guard Alex Kerr tied the game at eight early on. This was the last time the Chargers were in the game, as the Owls followed up with a 12-0 run. By the end of the first quarter, it was a 22-11 lead for SCSU.

The rest of the first half was similar streakiness, with Southern Connecticut going on a 9-2 run early on, putting the Chargers down, but never out. SCSU had the 41-25 advantage at the half, but there was a storm brewing in the paint. New Haven’s 16 rebounds were topped by one by the Owls, and where there is a rebound, there is a chance to score soon.

At the half, head coach LaTonya Watson rallied her troops, and pushed to get a movement. In the third, the Owls continued to hold off the Chargers. In the quarter, however, junior forward Micah Wormack and Kerr combined for nine points to lead a fourth quarter fire.

The flame fizzled out, and Southern Connecticut put New Haven away. Their lead got to 30 at one point in the quarter, and from there, the climb was too much.

The Chargers were led in points by the NE10 Rookie of the Week, Freshman Brie Pergola, who finished with 13 points, three rebounds, and three steals. Kerr had a double double, with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Junior Allieyah Cubbage also contributed adding seven points.

New Haven returns to Charger Gymnasium this Saturday at 1 p.m., against the Saint Rose Golden Knights. Watch the game in person, or online on the Charger Sports Network under the CSN tab.