MENU

What a Time to be a Journalist

Courtesy of Creative Commons

Courtesy of Creative Commons

Karina Krul, Editor-in-Chief
November 8, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






As student journalists, we are entering a field in a state of war, and the more the battles go unnoticed by the American people, the harder the war will be to win.

Thomas Jefferson once said, “our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost.” Well, now we all have a front row seat to the execution of our liberty.

CNN White House reporter, Jim Acosta, had his press credentials stripped after a contentious interaction with Pres. Trump during a press conference on Wednesday. Trump lost his temper and called Acosta a “terrible” person, while a White House aide walked over and tried to take the microphone from Acosta’s hands. Later that day, Acosta’s press credentials were revoked, and press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders would like you to believe this is a huge coincidence.  

“President Trump believes in a free press and expects and welcomes tough questions of him and his administration,” said Sanders in a statement. “We will, however, never tolerate a reporter placing his hands on a young women just trying to do her job as White House intern. This conduct is absolutely unacceptable.”

Yes, it would be unacceptable if that had actually happened. Acosta never once laid his hands on the young woman. Instead, he stepped back and said “excuse me” before continuing to push for his questions.

The truth is that our president would like journalists to be seen and not heard.

“This unprecedented decision is a threat to our democracy and the country deserves better,” CNN said in a statement. “Jim Acosta has our full support.”

A free press is one of the only checks between a tyrannical government and the rights of its people. Without the press, Trump has full and unregulated power to send this country into a dark time. Unless you want an all-mighty King Trump, you need to fight back. The press is not the enemy of the people.

Trump and his administration have taken their stance on vilifying the press too far. We are past the point of cries of “fake news” and we’ve progressed to a full-on assault on the press, at least the ones who are speaking the truth about this administration. In revoking Acosta’s press credentials, Trump has just taken a big step toward an authoritarian regime.

Journalists deserve better. The American people deserve better. Stop letting your president mock your freedoms.

Tags: , , , ,

Karina Krul, Editor-in-chief
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • What a Time to be a Journalist

    Opinion & Editorials

    When Will It Stop?

  • What a Time to be a Journalist

    Opinion & Editorials

    Mass Shootings in the Mass Media: What is the Right Coverage?

  • What a Time to be a Journalist

    Opinion & Editorials

    Cast Your Vote NOW!

  • What a Time to be a Journalist

    Letters to the Editor

    Letter to the Editor: Regarding “Mold and Damage Go Unaddressed”

  • What a Time to be a Journalist

    Opinion & Editorials

    Take Time for Self-Care

  • What a Time to be a Journalist

    Opinion & Editorials

    Keep Your Ignorance at Home This Season

  • What a Time to be a Journalist

    Opinion & Editorials

    Campus Crime Rates

  • What a Time to be a Journalist

    Opinion & Editorials

    Hurricane Season Hits Home On Campus

  • What a Time to be a Journalist

    Opinion & Editorials

    Studying Abroad Widens Your World View

  • What a Time to be a Journalist

    Opinion & Editorials

    The Planet is Begging You: Vote for Science

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
What a Time to be a Journalist