USGA President: Putting the U in USGA

The most exciting thing we have going on right now are elections for USGA President and USGA Treasurer for the 2018-2019 academic year! Voting takes place on Charger Connection and will begin on Monday 2/26 and end just before noon on Thursday 3/1. USGA Legislation and Elections Committee will be at polling stations all over campus during the voting period and can help you vote or answer any questions about the voting process.

We have had a lot of very significant Guest Speakers come to our General Body Meetings this semester including Hazell Nut Café and representatives from the Registrar’s Office. Upcoming Guest Speakers include President Kaplan and representatives from the Office of Residential Life. If you are interested in seeing what these university representative have to say, come to our General Body Meetings on Fridays at 2 PM, location varying. ( the next 2 being Feb. 23, Alumni Lounge and March 2 Bucknall Theater)

Our USGA Committees have been working tirelessly to make sure students are seeing positive change on this campus. We have especially seen improvements in student life thanks to our University Dining Chair, Mary Kate Kelly. She has had numerous open forums, and with the help of Sodexo staff, many student concerns have been addressed. In addition, our Inclusion Committee has been working on planning programs to promote inclusion of all people on this campus. Last semester we had an Identity Panel hosted by Jordan Green which was extremely informative and we hope to do another in the future. This committee has some great things planned and are always willing to get student feedback and make change. Zanaiya Leon is our new chair of the committee and we look forward to seeing everything she will accomplish this semester.

As always, if you, as an undergraduate student, has any comments, concerns, or questions, whether positive or negative, please feel free to reach out to the USGA Executive Board at usgaeboard@newhaven.edu or email our President, Nicolette Angelli, directly at usgapresident@newhaven.edu.