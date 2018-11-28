“Toy Story 4” Ends the Saga

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

“Toy Story 4” will be the final film in the franchise that began almost 25 years ago. The movie will feature all the fan favorites — Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and Bo Peep, among others, who will keep their original voice actors. The movie will also introduce audiences to three new characters: Forky, voiced by Tony Hale, and Ducky and Bunny voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, respectively.

The movie was first announced in 2014. Originally, the story was meant to follow the love between Woody and Bo Peep. But, the film was put on the shelf. Four years later, it got a new screenwriter, Stephany Folsom, who has rewritten a majority of the original script. The film will feature the introduction of Forky (a homemade toy crafted from a spork), who is introduced to the rest of the toys by Bonnie, the kid with whom Andy (the original toy owner) left his toys. Forky is having an existential crisis and does not believe himself to be a toy. Woody and the gang bring Forky on an adventure to discover what it means to be a toy in this world.

Within the last week, there have been two trailers released for the movie. The first shows Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, and the rest of the series’ cast slowly dancing together to Judy Collins’ song “Both Sides, Now.” The second teaser features Ducky and Bunny.

Tom Hanks, the voice of Woody, said he got emotional when recording the final scenes of the movie. He called the ending “profound” and “a moment in history.” Tim Allen, the voice of Buzz Lightyear, also told ‘The Talk’ that he got choked up during the recording of several others.

“Toy Story 4” is produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. The film will hit theaters on June 21, 2019.