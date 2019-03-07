Top 10 Movies on Netflix Right Now

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

10) “Velvet Buzzsaw”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 65%

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, John Malkovich, Billy Magnussen, Toni Collette, Natalia Dyer, Rene Russo

From Dan Gilroy, director of movies like “Nightcrawler,” and “Kong: Skull Island,” comes this satirical, mystery and suspense drama the follows those who dwell deep within the art scene of Los Angeles. After an elderly man passes away, his truly extraordinary paintings are discovered. However, shortly after, all those who come into contact with the paintings start winding up missing. At the heart of the mystery is art critic Morf, played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

9) “The Fundamentals of Caring”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

Starring: Paul Rudd, Selena Gomez, Craig Roberts, Jennifer Ehle, Megan Ferguson

A writer named Ben, (Paul Rudd), retires after a personal tragedy and pursues a career as a caretaker. He takes on the role of carer and father figure to a down-on-his-luck boy named Trevor, who suffers from Duchenne’s muscular dystrophy (Craig Roberts). Ben convinces Trevor to travel across country to visit various roadside attractions. Along the way, they help each other move past difficult problems from their past and gain hope for their future.

8) “The Place Beyond the Pines”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 79%

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Bradley Cooper, Eva Mendes, Ben Mendelsohn, Dane DeHaan

In Upstate New York, a poor motorcycle performer, “Handsome Luke,”(Ryan Gosling), begins robbing banks with the help of a friend in order to earn money to support his newly born, illegitimate son. Things take a turn for the worst and a final showdown is had between Luke and new cop Avery Cross (Bradley Cooper). A generational conflict begins that continues with their sons.

7) “Avengers: Infinity War”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 85%

Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt

Thanos is on a quest to collect six infinity stones that are scattered around the universe, and use them to “balance” the population of the galaxy. In this culmination of 10 years of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Earth’s mightiest heroes band together along with the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy in order to protect the universe from the sociopathic villain, Thanos. The outcome of the battle leaves viewers with high anticipation or the continuation in “Avengers: Endgame” later this year.

6) “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Starring: Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco, Tyne Daly, Brendan Gleeson, Liam Neeson, Tom Waits

The latest film from the famous writer and director duo Joel and Ethan Coen is a western anthology featuring six vignettes that take place on the American western frontier. The film was in theaters briefly beginning on Nov. 8, 2018 and released by Netflix on November 13. “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” was named as one of the top 10 movies of 2018 by the National Board of Review.

5) “The Little Prince”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Starring: Jeff Bridges, Rachel McAdams, Mackenzie Foy, James Franco, Marion Cotillard

This film is based on a book of the same name written in Apr. 1943. A young, busy girl befriends The Aviator, an elderly man who recalls to her his many adventures, including those that involve a boy who lives on an asteroid. This experience helps her learn that human connections are what truly matter.

4) “Cam”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

Starring: Madeline Brewer, Devin Druid, Jessica Parker Kennedy, Imani Hakim, Samantha Robinson

This film, which is the first feature film for both director Daniel Goldhaber and writer Isa Mazzei, stars Madeline Brewer as cam girl Alice Ackerman. The story is loosely based off Mazzei’s real-life experience as a cam girl and features Brewer’s character doing a multitude of things in her show such as getting nude or pretending to commit suicide. Eventually, however, the film’s true plot begins when Alice realizes her account is being hacked by someone who looks and sounds exactly like her.

3) “The Edge of Seventeen”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

Starring: Hailee Steinfeld, Woody Harrelson, Haley Lu Richardson, Blake Jenner, Hayden Szeto

Tensions are high in this 2016 coming of age story, as main character Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld) confides in her teacher that she will be committing suicide . She already lives a life of awkwardness, and after her lifelong best friend starts dating her older brother, she becomes unsure how to cope. She finds an unlikely friend in classmate Erwin (Hayden Szeto) who helps her become happy again.

2) “Boyhood”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Starring: Ellar Coltrane, Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke, Lorelei Linklater

Filmed over the course of 12 years with the same cast, all the joyous and not so joyous moments of growing up are captured on camera with the family of Mason (Ellar Coltrane). Movie footage shows hallmark family moments such as dinners, birthday parties, graduations, and various other milestones.

1) “Black Panther”

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

Starring: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o

Following his father’s’ death in “Captain America: Civil War,’ T’Challa must return home to the advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as king. With the reappearance of a powerful enemy, T’Challa must put his skills as the King of Wakanda and as the Black Panther to the ultimate test if he is to secure the protection of his people and the safety of the planet.