Too Much Work!

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It is towards the end of the year, which means that finals are coming up pretty soon. I noticed that teachers give most of their assignments right before finals. School is already stressful enough, but the pressure is added when six assignments are being assigned for one class when a student has other classwork to keep in mind.

Why do teachers think that it is okay to assign papers upon papers when it is the end of the semester? Who really has time for that? I think teachers forget that students have other classes that need their attention. An average student takes about five classes a semester. If that student takes one to two hours of studying for each class per day, that’s around 35-70 hours of studying and doing work. Not to mention, that the student has classes to attend, club activities, sleeping, and other things to do. Then after doing the papers and extra assignments, there are finals to study for.

Take me for example, I don’t have time for the extra assignments that my professors are giving out. I am a student who is doing an internship, taking five classes, graduating in May and trying to figure out what I am going to do after graduating. I have a project for the internship, two 6-page papers, two tests, and loads of homework that my professors decided it was okay to give out. And on top of that, I have to take finals as well. Knowing that I am not the only student that is going through this, this is very stressful for one person.

I believe that professors should ease up on the assignments at the end of the semester. I mean, they were students at one point in their lives, so they know what it’s like to have everything piling on top of each other at once. Professors should take into consideration that their students have other work for a class that they need to do. Not everything is about one class and the other classes can just trail behind.

Instead of giving out multiple assignments to do in two days, professors should take this one advice. Give out less homework, so that way students are not stressing at one in the morning in the library, scrambling to get their work done. Students will be less stress and feel like they can get all of their work done.