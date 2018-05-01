Ted Hotaling inducted into Upstate New York Basketball Hall of Fame

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Wednesday April 25th it was announced that the University of New Haven head basketball coach Ted Hotaling is going to be inducted into the Upstate New York Basketball Hall of Fame. Hotaling is one of 13 members that are going to be inducted into the 2018 class. The ceremony is going to take place on May 20th. Hotaling has enjoyed a lot of success at the university as he is the third winningest coach in New Haven basketball history with 119 wins in his eight seasons in charge. Hotaling will not be honored for his coaching attributes but for his great career as a player at the University of Albany from 1991 to 1995.

As a junior at the University of Albany, Hotaling was a key part in the Great Danes school record 24-3 season which cumulated in an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance. That season, he averaged 12.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. As a senior captain, Hotaling helped lead the Great Danes to their second run in the NCAA Division III tournament. At the time of his graduation, Hotaling finished eighth among steals leaders with 125.

At the time of 2012 induction into the University at Albany Hall of Fame, Hotaling stood 21st all time in scoring. In his final campaign with the Great Danes, he averaged 17.9 points and 5.7 rebounds, helping the University of Albany to an 18-8 record which pushed them to an NCAA Division III Championship second round appearance. Overall that season, he scored in double figures in 28 consecutive games, including 30 points in the NCAA opening round win over St. Johns Fisher.

At New Haven, Hotaling led the Chargers to back to back NE-10 Championship quarterfinal appearances in each of the last two seasons. He has also coached the team to six straight winning seasons and has helped develop the team in an NE-10 Conference force. This past season he helped senior guard Danny Upchurch to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association All-East Region Second Team, All-ECAC First Team, and the NABC Division II All-District Team. Upchurch also received First Team all NE-10 honors.

The 2018 induction ceremony of the Upstate New York Basketball Hall of Fame is scheduled for May 20th at the Hinton Hotel in Troy, NY. Tickets are $65 and must be purchased in advance.