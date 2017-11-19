Student Gets Surprise Post-Game Proposal

The Charger football game on Nov. 11 was not only special because it was the last game of the season and senior night, but also because of a surprise engagement.

Sergeant Connor Spear proposed to his girlfriend of nearly two years, Brianna Hill during the halftime show of the Merrimack-UNH game.

Hill, senior and member of the university’s marching band, was out on the field performing their final song when her now-fiancé ran out to the 50 yard line and got down on one knee blowing Hill away.

“To be honest with you, I had no idea what was happening. Connor was supposed to be at drill… the Marine Corps ball was that night, so he wasn’t even supposed to be in Connecticut” She said.

Hill said that in the moment, all she could focus on was the fact that he was physically there, due to the fact he was supposed to be at drill.

“It wasn’t until he got down on one knee that I realized what he was really there for! It was such a sweet and humbling moment,” she said.

She explained the difficulty in being far away from a loved one and not being able to speak with them.

“But we’ve been dating long distance for most of our relationship, so it’s just something you get used to,” she said. “The time we have together is that much sweeter.”

“Being in a relationship with a marine gives me a renewed sense of pride for this country everyday,” she said about what it is like to be with a Marine.

This wasn’t a typical Spear move, she explained. “I’m just so blessed because he’s such a private person and the whole proposal was completely out of his comfort zone.”

She went on to describe how Spear had invited her friends and family to be there, and that one drove eight hours just to be there for the proposal.

“That moment is something I’ll cherish forever,” said Hill.