Spotify Weekly: Shuffle Into Spring

It’s time for you to do some spring cleaning and make room in your music library for these new electronic dance music hits. This playlist features some of the most popular jams of the season!

FRIENDS — Marshmello & Anne-Marie

Marshmello, famous for creating electronic music hits while staying masked, has collaborated with English singer, Anne-Marie, to bring this upbeat jam that has everyone dancing along.

Let Me Go — Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso feat. Florida Georgia Line & Watt

Electronic meets pop and country in this uplifting music mashup. Unlike normal country songs, this breakup song is a feel-good one that is already a radio regular.

Azukita — Steve Aoki, Daddy Yankee, Play-N-Skillz & Elvis Crespo

Steve Aoki has been collaborating with artists outside of the EDM spectrum and has now paired up with Daddy Yankee to bring this intense beat with a Spanish flare.

Lullaby — R3HAB & Mike Williams

This isn’t your ordinary lullaby…This tune will put you in a nostalgic mood, but will quickly pick you up with the angelic vocals.

Don’t Give Up on Me — Illenium, Kill the Noise & Mako

Illenium says he has looked up to Kill the Noise for a while. His dream to work with him came true in their post-apocalyptic feeling new beat.

BOOM — Tiёsto, Gucci Mane, Sevenn

With funky vocals, a rap feature from the Trap God and tons of bass, this sound just flows through your body and makes you want to shuffle!

Helium — Sia, David Guetta & Afrojack

Sia teamed up with DJs David Guetta and Afrojack to remix her song that was featured on the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack last year into a fiery new dance track.

The Underground — Hardwell & Timmy Trumpet

This fast-paced beat will get your heart pumping and your feet moving.This rager fits into Hardwell’s typical hardstyle rhythms.

People Say — Don Diablo & Paije

With rich vocals from Paije, captivating buildups and exhilarating drops, this futuristic bass track changes any atmosphere into intense and energizing one.

Danger — Migos & Marshmello

Famous EDM icon and hip hop trio collaborated together to bring this catchy track that was featured in Will Smith’s new Netflix original movie, Bright.