Sierra Burgess is NOT a Loser

Netflix released its latest rom-com “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser,” starring Noah Centineo, on Sept. 7. The movie centers on Sierra Burgess, a senior in high school who is known by the popular kids for being a loser. The movie follows Burgess and Jamey, a male student, after Veronica, head cheerleader, thought it would be funny to give Jamey Burgess’s the boy who asked for her phone number instead of hers.

“A case of mistaken identity results in unexpected romance when the most popular girl in high school and the biggest loser must come together to win over their crushes,” as IMDB describes the synopsis of the movie.

Shannon Purser best known for her role as Barbara in Stranger Things, stars as Sierra Burgess. Kristine Froseth plays Veronica, the popular cheerleader. RJ Cyler plays Dan, Sierra’s best friend and “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz plays Veronica’s mother.

It all starts when Burgess receives a text from an unknown number. She soon realizes it is Jamey, who thinks she is Veronica. Although he still thinks he is speaking to Veronica, Jamey begins to fall for Burgess, and Burgess begins to fall for Jamey. After nights of talking on the phone, Jamey wants to FaceTime with who he thinks is Veronica. Things take a turn when Sierra, who gets made fun of by Veronica on a daily basis, enlists her help. In return for tutoring Veronica to make her look smarter in the eyes of her crush, Veronica agrees to pretend to be the girl Jamey has been texting.

The movie is not just a rom-com, it is a story of two unlikely people becoming friends.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” also starring Centineo, came out three weeks prior to Sierra Burgess. In less than a month, Centineo has taken the world by storm. Centineo is best known for his role as as Jesus Foster in the Freeform show The Fosters. Centineo has also starred in several Disney Channel shows and movies. Teenage girls have been posting all over social media about their love for Centineo.

“Look I really hate being the girl who obsesses over Noah Centineo but I’m actually obsessed with Noah Centineo,” said Twitter user @toyoubutera.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” cannot be compared. Both are rom-coms sharing the same lead actor, but they each had strengths and weaknesses.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and Kissing Booth are cool and all, but Sierra Burgess Is a Loser is even better js,” said Twitter user @mckenziiedwards.

Others took to Twitter to express their love and their hate. “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser’ was the worst movie I’ve seen in a very long time,” said Twitter user @pumpkiim. In just 16 hours it has gotten over 115 likes.