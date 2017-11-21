Sia’s “Everyday is Christmas” is Here for the Holidays

Australian singer-songwriter/record producer Sia released her eighth studio album and first Christmas album Everyday is Christmas, by Atlantic Records and Monkey Puzzle on Friday, Nov. 17. The album consists of 10 songs, featuring original songs co-written and co-produced with Greg Kurstin. The lead single released to build anticipation for this album was her jazzy piece “Santa’s Coming for Us” on Oct. 30.

Sia Kate Isobelle Furler started her career as a singer in the “local Adelaide acid jazz band Crisp” in the mid-1990s. After the band broke up, she released her solo project titled Only See in Australia. She moved to London, England afterwards and began to kick off her career. In 2000, Sia signed to Sony Music’s sub-label Dance Pool and released her second project Healing is Difficult the year after. Unimpressed with the record’s promotion, she left and signed with Go! Beat and in 2004 released Colour the Small One, her third studio project. In 2005, Furler moved to New York City and began to tour all over the United States.

To follow, she released her fourth and fifth studio releases in 2008 and 2010. Shortly after, she took a break from performing and became an asset to songwriting for other artists. Some of her biggest successes are “Titanium” with David Guetta, “Diamonds” with Rihanna, and “Wild Ones” with Flo Rida. In 2014, Furler released her sixth studio album 1000 Forms of Fear, and it debuted at No. 1 in the U.S. Billboard 200. Her seventh studio album This is Acting was revealed in 2016, with her first Hot 100 number one single “Cheap Thrills”. Throughout her career, Sia has suffered from depression, attempted suicide, and addictions to painkillers and alcohol. On top of that, she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder due to an overactive thyroid.

In an interview with Beats 1 DJ Zane Lowe, Sia said she felt there was not enough good Christmas music. Aside from classics, there are no new tunes, so she took the Christmas theme and added her own twist to it. She then ended up with an “original album by accident” although she had planned to stick to the simple Christmas carol-filled album. She says that creating this album was so “easy and fun” to make that her and Greg Kurstin completed all the writing in two weeks.

The first and lead single “Santa’s Coming For Us” is all about the fun times Christmas season brings to everyone’s lives. The song is upbeat with empowering lyrics and has a jazzy feel. t is repetitive but something that stands out is the line “Send your letters off to Santa, baby, hoping all your wildest dreams come true.” This was what prompted the newly released album for the first time.

The third track on this album, “Snowman” is the second release in anticipation to the album. This is a ballad, that confesses Sia’s love for her snowman, who represents the man she loves. In the chorus she sings, “I want you to know that I’m never leaving, cause I’m Mrs. Snow, ‘till death we’ll be freezing.”

Furler recently finished her North American headlining tour Nostalgic for The Present, it featured other artists such as Miguel and AlunaGeorge and Maddie Ziegler dancing on stage.

Listen to Everyday is Christmas on Spotify and Apple Music.