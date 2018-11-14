Seniors Experience Registration Issues

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Monday, Nov. 5, seniors of the University of New Haven woke up bright and early in anticipation for class registration. With schedules prepared and eyes glued to their computer screens, these students waited for the clock to strike 7 a.m. before frantically punching in registration codes for their final semester of classes.

Only it didn’t go so smoothly for some university seniors.

Approximately 10 minutes after registration had opened, senior criminal justice student, Dana Saperstein, posted on Facebook in order to address the issue she had with registration. Saperstein said that when she tried registering for one of her required classes, she was met with a pop-up message that said that the class she meant to register for was “restricted for a concentration.” The problem? The concentration the class was restricted for was Saperstein’s chosen concentration.

“After posting about it in the Facebook page, I found out other students experienced the same problem,” said Saperstein. “I received more help and suggestions from students than I did from the school. I had to email multiple staff members before getting a response that it was a technical issue. I even tried calling registrar, was redirected, and then hung up on.”

Saperstein wasn’t the only student who couldn’t find help from the school when they encountered registration issues. Senior criminal justice major, David Stoltz, shared a similar experience to Saperstein’s on Facebook.

“Don’t even bother calling the registrars office,” said Stoltz in the post. “The extension for registration loops you backwards to the university’s main phone line and if you use the extension “other” they hang up on you before you get to say anything.”

The story was the same for several other students in the senior class. It wasn’t until later that morning that the issues with registration were resolved.

“I just went back to bed until around 11:30 a.m., hoping the problem would be magically fixed by the time I woke up,” said Saperstein. “Luckily, it was fixed, and I was able to successfully register for the class, after a full four hours.”

When asked about the issues regarding registration, director of the Center for Student Success, Helena Cole, said that the registration system, “is a complex one.”

“The issues faced this year by seniors were confined to a few areas, mostly involving pre-reqs that had been changed and/or not updated for every impacted class,” said Cole. “Students who experienced these problems went to either the registrar’s office or the Center for Student Success where the problem was immediately solved by a pre-req override to allow the students to register and then addressed at the system level to fix the issue permanently.”