Hoodie Allen to Headline SCOPE Fall Concert

On Thursday (Oct. 5), the Student Committee of Programming Events (S.C.O.P.E.) sent out a campus-wide email that linked to the Homecoming Concert artist reveal.

The video features the event co-sponsors: the Audio Engineering Society, Communications Club, Rotaract Club, Sigma Alpha Epsilon, and S.M.I.L.E., followed by the artist reveal. The event will open with on-campus band Crystal Clear and feature Hoodie Allen as the headliner.

Soulful pop-rapper Hoodie Allen will bring new performances from his latest album, The Hype. Hoodie boasts an impressive track record as an independent artist with three studio albums and collaborations with artists including Ed Sheeran, Wale, and Chance the Rapper.

“I wanted to build a style rooted in hip-hop, pop, and soul that combined everything I loved,” said Hoodie. “The flow and wordplay are as important as the hooks are.”

This carefully executed blending of genres is reflected throughout Hoodie’s discography, but it has reached a new level of sophistication on The Hype. Hoodie’s sound has matured to showcase his clever wordplay and pop culture references, enhancing his already catchy anthems. Those who are not familiar with Hoodie’s music should listen to two of his popular singles: “No Interruption” and “Ain’t Ready.” Click here for The Charger Bulletin’s “Best of Hoodie Allen” playlist.

During the week leading up to the show, SCOPE will be at the Bartels tables collecting non-perishable food items to donate to Hurricane Relief efforts and the local Connecticut Food Bank. The first 300 students to donate at least two non-perishables will receive a voucher, which they can exchange for a Homecoming Concert t-shirt at the event.

The Homecoming Concert will be held on Friday, Oct. 13 in the Beckerman Recreation Center. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m., when undergraduate students will be allowed to enter using their University ID and Event Pass QR Codes. Graduate students will be allowed in after the undergraduates have entered. No outside guests will be permitted.

“At the beginning of the semester, we had a meeting to discuss potential options that fell within our allotted budget,” said S.C.O.P.E. President Nicole Langlois. “Each [co-sponsoring] organization voted on their top three performers and we compiled the lists and made an offer for the artist that received the most votes… [Hoodie Allen] seemed to be a good choice as his name came up quite a few times in the past Spring Weekend surveys. Many students have expressed interest in his music/style, and he happened to be scheduled to release an album. We believe that he was a good choice to select for the event.”