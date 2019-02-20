RuPaul’s Drag Race Makes HERstory in All-Stars Four

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Friday, Feb. 15th, the top four queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race were transformed into superheroes, and two into Hall of Famers. For the first time in Drag Race history, both Monét X Change and Trinity the Tuck were doubly crowned the winners of All Stars Season 4. This season of All-Stars was the show’s most intense yet. These two, in particular, shined through its challenges in the fiercest way possible.

Monét X Change is the first African American queen to be inducted into the All Stars hall of fame in a season that was the most diverse in All Stars history. Both Monét and Trinity have every skill that it takes to be a well-rounded entertainer: they’re stylish, they’re funny, and they know how to lip-sync for their legacies.

Considering the events of All-Stars 4, it only seemed fitting that things ended with a huge twist. This is not new for the television show, wherein the previous season eliminated queens voted for who they wanted to see in the top two. The season ended with Monét and Trinity lip syncing to Christina Aguilera’s hit song, Fighter, but the events before it were far from expected.

Just two weeks previous, final four contestant Naomi Smalls shocked America when she eliminated the front running queen, Manila Luzon. There was also Gia Gunn, who was the first trans contestant on All-Stars who kept crowds entertained with her pot-stirring strategy.

The biggest cliffhanger in All Stars’ history came in episode 5 when the queens returned to the workroom after a roasting challenge to find the four eliminated queens waiting for them. It was revealed that there was a temporary suspension of All-Stars rules, meaning the queens no longer eliminated one another, RuPaul did.

RuPaul gave each of the eliminated queens, Jasmine Masters, Gia Gunn, Farrah Moan, and Latrice Royale, a chance to earn back their spot in the competition by participating in the LalapaRuza, an extreme lip sync battle. Each of the eliminated queens could replace someone in the race, and though Latrice was the only one who snagged a victory, no remaining queens were sent home.

Finally, it was down to the top four, Trinity the Tuck, Naomi Smalls, Monique Heart, and Monét X Change. Each queen was challenged with writing their own verse and learning intense choreography to RuPaul’s latest hit, “Super Queen.” After a fierce runway and intense lip sync, only Trinity and Monét remained to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

This season of All-Stars kept viewers at the edge of their seasons from start to finish, and it will be hard to top in the future. Not to worry Drag Race fans, even though All-Stars 4 is over, Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race starts Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. on VH1 with special guest Miley Cyrus.