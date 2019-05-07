Reh Finishes Historic Lacrosse Career

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Senior women’s lacrosse player Mackenzie Reh not only broke two single season program records this season, but she also single handedly brought the team to a NE-10 semifinal appearance with an overtime goal to take down No. 3 Pace. She did this while collecting NE-10 Midfielder of The Year along with a spot on the All NE-10 First Team. That is a lot to add to one’s resume in one season, but her success did not come overnight.

Coming into 2019, Reh came off a highly successful junior campaign where she scored 72 goals, handed out 26 assists, and accumulated 98 points. Also, picked up the first of her two NE-10 Midfielder of The Year awards, and a spot on the All NE-10 First Team. Her 72 goals and 98 points put her second all time in school history in a single season, which makes what she accomplished in the 2019 season that more impressive.

“My personal goals coming into this season were to contribute the way people expected me too,” said Reh. “This season I really just wanted to take my team to the next level and bring us further than we got last year. This past summer and fall season, I tried to focus on making my shot more versatile, which I think helped me be successful this season.”

Reh accomplished those goals as she shattered the programs single season goals record of 74 that was set by Alexis Gabbe in 2011. Reh netted an outstanding 93 goals and accumulated 117 points. Which also broke the programs single season record of 102, that was set by Kathryn Campbell in 2014. Her 93 goals, 117 points, and 175 shots all ranked first in the NE-10 Conference.

“Breaking both of those records means a lot me because of the people who held them before me,” said Reh. “Kathryn Campbell held the record for most points at New Haven, she also wore number 12. It means a lot to me to wear her number and break that record because I know she was an outstanding player who New Haven was very lucky to have.”

Reh’s numbers were also nationally ranked as she was fourth in all of Division II in both goals and goals per game. Her 1.84 free position goals per game ranked first in all of Division II.

There were many factors that played into Reh’s success this season, but she said none were bigger than the support of her teammates and head coach Jen Fallon.

“My teammates have been beyond supportive of me this season, they have continuously reminded me of my worth and encouraged me to keep going when times were tough,” said Reh. “Coach Fallon has taught me so much and supported me through all the ups and downs. I would be nowhere without my teammates and Coach Fallon; I cannot thank them enough.”

Reh finishes her career with 191 goals, 60 assists, and 251 points. She has cemented herself in the NewHaven record books as she now ranks second all-time in career goals, third all time in career points, seventh in career assists, and second in all time in career free position goals with 71.