Reh Breaks Single Season Goals Record as Lacrosse Defeats Stonehill

Coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss Tuesday, April 16, to No. 9 LIU Post, No. 16 Women’s Lacrosse bounced back, defeating Stonehill 15-14 Saturday to secure their 10th win of the season. Leading the way for the Chargers was senior Mackenzie Reh, who contributed eight goals and one assist, for a total of nine points.

Reh came into the game with an NE-10 leading 70 goals, needing five goals to break the All-Time Single Season Goals record of 74 goals that was set by Alexis Gabbe in 2011. Reh did just that as she scored her fifth goal of the day with 25:59 to go in the second half. She then proceeded to score three more goals to help tie and win the game for the Chargers.

New Haven started out hot against the Skyhawks as they got out to a 5-1 lead with 17:42 left in the first half. Stonehill did not quit, as they were able to cut it to a 7-4 deficit at half time. The first half was all Chargers as they outshot the Skyhawks 19-11 with 13 of the shots on goal. The Chargers also caused 13 Stonehill turnovers and picked up 20 ground balls on the defensive end. The Chargers lost the draw control battle 7-5 in the first half, a category that has been a strength for the Chargers all season.

New Haven came out of the half with momentum as sophomore Kendra Nolan and junior Julia Jette scored a goal to push the Chargers lead to 9-4. That did not scare the Skyhawks as they fought their way back to tie the game at 10 with 15:04 to play in the second half. The second half featured four ties and four lead changes as both teams fought to gain an advantage. The pesky Skyhawks took a 13-12 lead with 8:09 left to play. For the second game in a row the Chargers faced a second- half deficit, but this time the outcome was going to favor New Haven. After a foul on Reh with 6:12 to play, the Chargers were awarded a free position shot and did not disappoint as Reh put it in the back of the net to tie the game at 13. New Haven did not look back as they scored two more goals to seal the win.

The Chargers got outshot in the second half 15-13 with 13 of Stonehill’s shots on goal. New Haven bounced back by gaining the advantage in turnovers and draw controls which helped lead to extra possessions on the offensive end.

Six different players scored for the Chargers, including Reh who now has 78 goals on the season with two more regular season games to play. Reh has accumulated 96 points so far which is seven points away from breaking the single- season points record of 102 set by Kathryn Campbell in 2014.

The Chargers will return to the field Wednesday, April 24 as they take on Bentley. First draw is set for 7 p.m.