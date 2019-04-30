Reh Breaks Points Record as Lacrosse Defeats Saint Anselm

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After losing to No. 20 Bentley in overtime on Wednesday, women’s lacrosse rallied to defeat Saint Anselm 10-7 on Saturday. Leading the way for the Chargers was senior Mackenzie Reh, who had three goals and two assists. Reh now has 106 points on the season, surpassing the previous record of 102 set by Kathryn Campbell in 2014, for the most points in a single season in program history.

New Haven had a quality start against the Hawks with a 5-1 lead in the first half. The first half offense was led by Reh, senior Samantha Galler, junior Caroline Maher and sophomore Kendra Nolan, all of whom contributed one goal, with Nolan contributing two. The Chargers outshot the Hawks, 16-8, in the first half, with 11 being on goal. The Chargers also held the advantage in ground balls and draw controls, leading the categories 9-7 and 7-0. Both teams had eight turnovers in the first half, but the Hawks were not able to take advantage of their opportunities.

The Chargers carried their momentum into the second half, as Reh scored with 25:57 left in the half to push the Hawks deficit to five. Saint Anselm was not going to go down easy, as they scored two unanswered goals to cut the deficit to three. After a goal by Galler to put the Chargers up 7-3, the Hawks went on a four-goal run to make it a one goal game with 7:37 left to play in the half. Thirty seconds later freshman Marina Skelly scored her 23rd goal of the season to give the Chargers some breathing room.

The run by the Hawks was not out of the blue, as they took control in multiple aspects of the game. Saint Anselm evened out the draw control battle collecting six in the second half to help keep possession on their end. They also outscored the Chargers 6-5 to help themselves stay within striking distance. After two more goals by Reh, junior Julia Jette and one more by the Hawks, the Charger were able to close it out 10-7, to cap off the 2019 regular season. New Haven finishes the 2019 season 11-6 overall with a 9-4 record in the NE-10 Conference. Reh finishes the 2019 season with 85 goals and 106 points which leads the NE-10 Conference by a wide margin. Jette finishes 2019 with 42 assists which ranks third in the NE-10. As a team, New Haven finished 2019 third in goals with 246 and third in goals per game with 14.47 goals per game. On the defensive side, New Haven ranks fourth in goals against and third with 9.83 goals against average.

The Chargers secured the third seed in the NE-10 Conference Championship and they’re set to take on Pace in the first round on Wednesday, May 1. First draw is set for 7 p.m. at Pace Stadium.