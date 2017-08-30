President Kaplan Calls for Support to Harvey Relief Efforts

President Kaplan sent an email to the campus community Wednesday morning addressing Hurricane Harvey and the devastation it has caused in Houston. He stressed the importance of extending sympathies and taking part in disaster relief to aid the citizens of Houston.

“Hurricane Harvey has brought days of devastation to the city of Houston and its citizens. The relentless storm has left many stranded, without power, and short on life-sustaining resources. I know together, we extend our sympathies to those impacted,” he said to began his email.

Kaplan has reached out to the University’s Texas alumni for guidance, who have suggested donations to the American Red Cross or other vital relief organizations. He included in his email a list of those numerous organizations, which include The Salvation Army, GlobalGiving, Center for Disaster Philanthropy, and more.

He ended his email by urging the campus community to extend their support and compassion in any way they can.

“Please join me in supporting disaster relief for the people of Houston and all those affected by Hurricane Harvey,” he said in conclusion.

The University will not be making any official contributions, but Kaplan encouraged community members to donate to a list of organizations.