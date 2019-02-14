Playlist of the Week: Galentine’s Day

Grab your best girlfriends and celebrate Galentine’s Day with this playlist of awesome ladies.

Light On – Maggie Rogers

This track shows that Maggie Rogers knows the importance of staying true to herself and her sound.

Honey – Kehlani

Kehlani is a great pop star who shines best unplugged. “Honey” is an acoustic delight that showcases just that.

High Horse – Kacey Musgraves

“High Horse,” a single off of her fourth album “Golden Hour,” mixes pop and country perfectly.

I Do – Cardi B feat. SZA

This hip hop dream team shows both of their individual talents as they let listeners know that they refuse to be tied down.

Juice – Lizzo

Lizzo brings an energetic delivery as she sings and raps about self-love and being the best.

1950 – King Princess

In her debut single, King Princess sings about unrequited love.

When I Was Older – Billie Eilish

Inspired by the Oscar-nominated movie, “Roma,” “When I Was Older,” shows how Eilish continues to experiment with her music.

Hunger – Florence + The Machine

This standout track off of their fourth studio album, “High As Hope,” has Welch singing about her hunger for love.

Me & My Dog – Boygenius

Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and Phoebe Bridgers form this super group and express their fears and excitements about dating someone new.

Make Me Feel – Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae can really do it all, and it shows on this flashy single that put her voice on full display.