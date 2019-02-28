MENU

Playlist of the Week: 2019 Grammy Winners

Playlist of the Week: 2019 Grammy Winners

Nicole Manall, Opinion Editor
February 28, 2019

Celebrate music’s biggest night with the winners of the 2019 Grammy Awards.

Shallow – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Taking home the first award of the night, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper win Best Pop Duo for their song in the Oscar-nominated film A Star Is Born.

This Is America – Childish Gambino

Gambino took home two of the biggest awards of the night, Record of the Year and Song of the Year, making it the first time a rap song has won in both categories.

Lonely Weekend – Kacey Musgraves

Musgraves took home four Grammys, two of those being Album of the Year and Best Country Album, making her one of the night’s biggest winners.

Blow Your Mind (Mwah) – Dua Lipa

Winning Best New Artist, Lipa paid tribute to individuality and being true to yourself in her acceptance speech.

Ring – Cardi B feat. Kehlani

Cardi B took home Best Rap Album, making her the first woman to win in this category.

Losing – H.E.R.

After being nominated for five Grammys, H.E.R. took home Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance.

God’s Plan – Drake

God’s Plan, which was the most streamed song of 2018, took home Best Rap Song.

Up All Night – Beck

Winning during the Grammys’ pre-telecast ceremony, Beck received Best Alternative Album.

goodnight n go – Ariana Grande

Even though Grande was not in attendance, she took home her first Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Safari Song – Greta Van Fleet

Also winning their first Grammy of their career, the young Michigan band grabbed Best Rock Album.

Playlist of the Week: 2019 Grammy Winners