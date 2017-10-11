NewHaven.edu Gets a Makeover

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The University of New Haven launched a revamped website over the weekend, after initially redesigning the layout earlier this year.

The new site is a drastic change from a year ago, when InsideUNH was still operational. The March renovation included the creation of myCharger and transferred internal information to the student portal.

In a note posted to the myCharger message board Sunday explaining the new launch, Vice President of Marketing and Communications Lyn Chamberlin said that the new site cut down almost 6,000 pages of outdated information.

“We welcome your input and we ask for your patience as we continue to evolve this new site,” Chamberlin said in her message.

The home page features more options to use upfront, rather than via search. The “Main” menu button opens up a wide array of university affiliations, including Academics and Admissions, with additional links to popular pages on the website. Links for popular student sources like myCharger, Blackboard, and the Library have been moved to the footer of the site.

The home page now also has student and alumni spotlights highlighting success in their respective programs.

“The website we relaunched this weekend is a game-changer for telling the University of New Haven story to prospective students and their families,” said Matthew McCullough, director of digital services for the university. “The University’s brand identity, both in terms of the look and the editorial style, is in place in both our printed and digital marketing recruitment pieces.”

McCullough added that one of the major forces driving this redesign was recruitment. He said that keeping a “consistent and unified” identity was critical in reaching top students.

The website that was in use a few months ago was largely operated on a navigation created in the 90s when the site was first launched, according to McCullough. A major goal was to make the site easier to use, and the office of marketing and communications conducted focus groups with all of the colleges and key departments on campus, alumni, undergraduate students, and graduate students.

The new site also has a uniform layout on all devices – desktop, tablet and mobile – adding to the goal of unity across platforms.

“We have completely reorganized the content from an external point of view to focus on information that parents and families want to know about the University of New Haven experience, what it is like to be a student here, and why we believe the University prepares all students for success,” McCullough said.