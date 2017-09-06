Men’s Soccer Drops Opener to Bridgeport

The New Haven Chargers Men’s Soccer team lost their season opener to the Bridgeport Purple Knights last Thursday (Aug. 31) evening by a score of 4-1. The Chargers began their attack with fundamentals, looking to wear down Bridgeport, who traveled to Kayo not only looking for the win, but to make a statement.

The first half of the game was in the hands of New Haven. With about two minutes to go in the first half of play, forward Frank Norosky sent a cross from the right side of the box to the middle to freshman midfielder Alessandro Pappalardo who proceeded to net the Chargers’ sole score with a strike. The Purple Knights retaliated speeding downfield to tie the game in under 30 seconds.

As time ticked away, the fundamentals that New Haven established in the first half deteriorated. A mere seven minutes later, New Haven defender Mason Rivera was given a yellow card. On the free kick Bridgeport netted another goal giving them the 2-1 lead. Not much later, the Knights added a third and fourth goal.

Despite the score, New Haven kept scratching and clawing, desperate to add another notch in the scoreboard. On an attack that nearly changed the game, the Chargers took a corner kick that bounced from the goal post’s upper crossbar, to the turf, and back up to the crossbar, before Bridgeport’s keeper was able to control the ball.

New Haven had a total of 14 shots in the 90 minutes on the pitch. Keeper Stefano Lorusso had eight saves. Despite the opening night’s loss, the Chargers look to bounce back from a 6-10-1 (3-9-1 NE10) 2016 season.

The Chargers will face both Felician and Georgian Court over the next week in two more non-conference games. They will be returning home to Kayo Field to open NE10 play Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7:00 p.m. against their Elm City rivals, the Owls of Southern Connecticut State University.