Kat Von D or Kat Von Meme

Close





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Recently, makeup-tattoo artist Kat Von D allegedly disqualified a participant, Gypsy Freeman, of an Instagram contest Von D held after she had already beat thousands of other participating makeup artists.

On social media, Von D is vocal about her political views, artwork, and veganism – all of which are often subject to controversy.

After finding out that Freeman had posted a photo to her Instagram reading “Trump for President 2016,” back before he was even elected, Von D decided to message Freeman to discuss their political differences, more specifically how she does not surround herself with people sharing different political views.

Hey, Kat? Time to grow up, sis. Welcome to the world where everyone has different political views and some of us dare to be friends.

Freeman’s win included an invite to Von D’s relaunch party of her perfume products, a pre-paid flight to Los Angeles, and a $500 gift card to Sephora. Von D has since deleted all information regarding the contest and who the winner was. Lucky for us, Freeman shared the messages between her and Von D with public sources.

Von D explained that she had “drawn a personal line between [herself] and anyone who supports [Trump],” according to the screenshots of the conversation captured by Freeman. Von D continues by telling the winner that her launch party “celebrates many things that Trump is against,” and that she has a “hard time with inviting anyone who would support such an anti-feminist, anti-homosexual/LGBT, anti-immigrant, and anti-climate change fascist such as Trump.”

Freeman, who is probably confused at this point, respectfully responded to Von D, letting her know that she understands if she had to be replaced with “someone who supports the candidate [Von D] supports.”

At this point, Von D had to think about things and make sure she was not the one uninviting Freeman. Von D messages Freeman back with a longer message:

“It’s not about inviting people based on their political stance – it’s just extremely difficult (borderline impossible) for me to be friends with or associate with anyone who would support a man who goes against everything I stand for. I would feel the same way towards people who supported Hitler, or any other fascist.”



So… it is about inviting people based on their political stance. At this point, Freeman was understandably uncomfortable with the circumstance, and chose to not attend the launch party. She discussed with The Wichita Eagle how unfortunate the situation was that Von D took politics into the contest, and her right to speak freely.

Freeman said, “it’s definitely bigotry — it’s everything that they’re calling us, they’re doing. It’s a huge case of hypocrisy.”

Von D was quick to remove evidence of the situation from social media, but made sure to let her followers know that Freeman voluntarily did not attend the party.