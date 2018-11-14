Grande’s Single Thanks Ex-Boyfriends

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The entertainment world spun after Ariana Grande released her latest single, “thank u, next,” an anti-diss track thanking her past boyfriends for teaching her lessons, and helping her realize her self-worth. This release comes after the end of Grande and Pete Davidson’s short-lived engagement, following the death of Ariana’s ex-boyfriend rapper Mac Miller. Rumors of why the couple split circulated with the release of some off-color comments Davidson had given in interviews.

Grande states in her new song that she was able to find herself through her experiences with her past relationships in her lyrics: “I know they say I move on too fast/But this one gon’ last/’Cause her name is Ari.”

She mentions her past as a way to tell her audience that even though her past relationships are over, she still found the good in them no matter how they ended.

This is her fifth song on the U.S. iTunes Top Songs list in 2018. Her new single has definitely brought a lot of hype to her name. And, apparently Davidson has been busy too. Ariana tweeted indirectly at Pete saying “for someone who claims to hate relevancy, u sure love clinging to it huh,” a dig at his recent appearances in the news, as he was seen with dyed pastel blue hair and jokingly proposed to singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers in a Saturday Night Live promo.

Davidson commented on SNL’s Nov. 3 show during Weekend Update saying that he wishes the best for Grande and hopes for all great things to happen to her. It seems as if the ex’s are trying to remain civil but as time goes on, we can only hope that there won’t be any hard feelings.

Ariana announced that she will be touring worldwide for her fourth and fifth studio albums, Sweetener and Thank U, Next. The tour will begin on March 18, 2019 in Albany, New York at Times Union Center which includes a stop in Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 30, 2019.