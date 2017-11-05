Check out This Year’s CMA Nominations





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The 51st annual Country Music Association Awards (CMA) will be held Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. and will air on ABC from the Nashville Bridgestone Arena. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will host the awards for the 10th consecutive year.

So far, it has been announced that Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Jon Pardi, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Thomas Rhett and Pink will be preforming at the awards.

Pink has been nominated, along side Kenny Chesney, for musical event of the year. She’ll preform a collaboration with McGraw and Hill.

Check out the rest of the nominations for each category below:

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

New Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi

Brett Young

Lauren Alaina

Music Video of the Year

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris, “Craving You”

Miranda Lambert, “Vice”

Brothers Osborne, “It Ain’t My Fault”

Vocal Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

Brothers Osborne

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban

“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Dirt On My Boots,” Jon Pardi

“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

Album of the Year

The Breaker, Little Big Town

From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton

Heart Break, Lady Antebellum

The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

The Weight of These Wings, Miranda Lambert

Song of the Year

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban

“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Dirt On My Boots,” Jon Pardi

“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

Musical Event of the Year

“Craving You,” Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris

“Funny How Time Slips Away,” Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

“Kill A Word,” Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens

“Setting the World on Fire,” Kenny Chesney feat. Pink

“Speak to a Girl,” Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Musician of the Year

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)

Dann Huff (Guitar)

Mac McAnally (Guitar)

Derek Wells (Guitar)

The winners will be picked by over 7,000 CMA members. Anyone that relies on the country music industry as their prime source of income can get a CMA membership and vote for each category.

The final results will be revealed next week. Mark your calendars for Nov. 8 @ 8 p.m. on ABC!