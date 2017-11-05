Check out This Year’s CMA Nominations
November 5, 2017
The 51st annual Country Music Association Awards (CMA) will be held Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. and will air on ABC from the Nashville Bridgestone Arena. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will host the awards for the 10th consecutive year.
So far, it has been announced that Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Jon Pardi, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Thomas Rhett and Pink will be preforming at the awards.
Pink has been nominated, along side Kenny Chesney, for musical event of the year. She’ll preform a collaboration with McGraw and Hill.
Check out the rest of the nominations for each category below:
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
New Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
Jon Pardi
Brett Young
Lauren Alaina
Music Video of the Year
Little Big Town, “Better Man”
Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris, “Craving You”
Miranda Lambert, “Vice”
Brothers Osborne, “It Ain’t My Fault”
Vocal Duo of the Year
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Brothers Osborne
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
“Better Man,” Little Big Town
“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban
“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Dirt On My Boots,” Jon Pardi
“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert
Album of the Year
The Breaker, Little Big Town
From A Room: Volume 1, Chris Stapleton
Heart Break, Lady Antebellum
The Nashville Sound, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
The Weight of These Wings, Miranda Lambert
Song of the Year
“Better Man,” Little Big Town
“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban
“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Dirt On My Boots,” Jon Pardi
“Tin Man,” Miranda Lambert
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
Musical Event of the Year
“Craving You,” Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris
“Funny How Time Slips Away,” Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson
“Kill A Word,” Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens
“Setting the World on Fire,” Kenny Chesney feat. Pink
“Speak to a Girl,” Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas (Dobro)
Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar)
Dann Huff (Guitar)
Mac McAnally (Guitar)
Derek Wells (Guitar)
The winners will be picked by over 7,000 CMA members. Anyone that relies on the country music industry as their prime source of income can get a CMA membership and vote for each category.
The final results will be revealed next week. Mark your calendars for Nov. 8 @ 8 p.m. on ABC!
