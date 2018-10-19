Chargers Volleyball Bounces Back

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Charger’s volleyball took their fourth loss of the season and broke their 10-match win streak after facing Adelphi, Oct. 9. They also broke the Chargers’ 29-game winning streak vs an NE-10 opponent dating back to 2016.

Kali Greathead was the bright spot in a tough loss; she led the team with 15 kills. Greathead was able to rack up these kills on 44 attacks and finished the match hitting .250. Also leading the way for the chargers was NE-10 rookie of the week Ruby Fera, who finished with nine kills, which broke her nine-game streak of double-figure kills. Fera is averaging .259 overall hitting percentage, in her first year.

The Chargers had six other contributing players. Junior Mallory Nowicki and senior Kristine Rios finished with 6 and 5 kills, respectively. Sophomore Angela Chan contributed with 27 assists and also finished with 7 kills. Offensively, it was a slow night for the Chargers, who finished with a .175 hitting percentage as a team.

Defensively, the Chargers were able to maintain ground as senior Brianna Mirmina finished with 22 digs, the second time this season she has finished with over 20. Rios finished with 12 digs and Fera with 10.

The Chargers flipped the script and came out with a victory against Stonehill College (9-7) on Saturday (Oct. 13).

Greathead led the charge again as the only player to finish in double digits. Greathead had 12 kills with a .379 attack on average. The Chargers had a .364 average on attacks which almost doubled what they had against Adelphi.

Sophomore Camile Garden added a team-high of nine kills. She finished with a .533 attack percentage, and she only had one error in 15 attempts. Nowicki and Fera ended the night with 8 and 7 kills, respectively. Rios led New Haven to .364 team hitting average. She finished the match with 35 assists, adding five kills and eight digs. The Chargers defeated Stonehill by 13 points in straight sets. Chan and Mirmina led the team with 15 digs, respectively. The Chargers also had 15 blocks collectively as a team.

The Chargers will look to continue their new winning streak when they face non-conference opponent NYIT on the road at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.