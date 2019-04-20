Chargers Baseball Drops Three on The Road

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Chargers dropped both games of its Saturday doubleheader and a single game on Sunday last weekend at American International, losing the first by a score of 8-1 and the second by a score of 6-2. The Chargers then lost 12-7 in the single game on Sunday. In both games, the Yellow Jackets were able to rally late and pull away, including scoring seven runs combined in the 7th inning of both games. The Yellow Jackets got out to an early 6-0 lead on Sunday but a late rally by the Chargers came up short.

The Charger offense wasn’t able to do much in either game, with Yellow Jackets pitching combining to allow only eleven hits on the day. Most of the damage was done by Junior Matt Chamberlain who led the team with four hits in eight at-bats and also drew a walk and a run in the two games. Sophomore Rob Giovanelli added a pair of hits on the day including a two-run single that drove in the only runs scored in game two. Senior James Myers had a hit in each game and scored the only run in game one.

In the first game, the Chargers were able to get the lead off man on in each of the first seven innings, however, they only managed to take advantage once, scraping across one unearned run in the fourth.

The Chargers threatened in the third, loading the bases with two outs on a Chamberlain walk, a Billy Huber infield single and an Andrew Garcia hit by a pitch. That brought Giovanelli to the plate with a chance to gain the early momentum, but he was unable to put the bat on the ball as he struck out swinging.

New Haven broke through in the fourth for the first run of the game, starting when George Pappas got on base with a leadoff walk. After moving to second on a sac bunt, Pappas advanced to third on an error, before coming home on a passed ball to give the Chargers the 1-0 lead.

The Yellow Jackets then pushed across three runs in the last of the fifth. With two outs and a man on first, AIC used a hit to center field and a hit by a pitch to load the bases, setting the table for Matthew Elliot who drove in all three runners with a double to center field, making it a 3-1 game.

The Chargers had a huge opportunity in the sixth, loading the bases with two-out, on a walk, hit-by-pitch an infield single, but were unable to capitalize.

That missed opportunity would come back to haunt them as the next inning, the Chargers pitching, and defense fell apart. AIC would send a total of 10 batters to the plate, five of which got aboard via a walk, hit-by-pitch, or error. To make matters worse, three wild pitches in the inning allowed three extra bases for the Yellow Jackets. After an RBI single by Ciacciare, Phillips would put the game away with a loud liner to center field that resulted in a two-RBI double.

In the second game, the Yellow Jackets didn’t waste any time as they carried over their late-game offense from the opener and put the first three runners on in the first inning. Able to capitalize on a wild performance by New Haven starter Devon DiMascio, they were able to take a 1-0 lead on a walk, hit by a pitch, and an RBI single. The Yellow Jackets would add another run in the third as Elliot continued his hot play and clocked a solo homer with one out in the third for the 2-0 advantage. That’s all DiMascio would allow over his 5.1 innings of work, which is impressive considering he never really seemed to get comfortable out there, finishing with three walks and three HBP.

New Haven rallied to tie up the score with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth. Myers led off with a single, stole second, and went to third on an infield hit by Chamberlain. Chamberlain then stole second to put runners on second and third with Giovanelli coming up to the plate. With two strikes on him, he was able to poke one the other way for a two-out hit RBI hit.

The Yellow Jackets came right back in the bottom of the inning, starting off with an infield hit by Brandon Gaul who then came in to score an unearned run on a wild pitch with what proved to be the winning run.

AIC broke the game open in the bottom of the seventh, clubbing their second solo homer of the game, and later adding an RBI double to push their lead to 6-2. After that AIC’s pitching took care of the rest, silencing the Chargers bats, retiring 10 of the final 12 New Haven batters they faced to lock down the win and series victory.