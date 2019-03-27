MENU

BREAKING NEWS: 21 Savage Headlining Spring Weekend Concert

Back to Article
Back to Article

BREAKING NEWS: 21 Savage Headlining Spring Weekend Concert

Courtesy of Creative Commons

Courtesy of Creative Commons

Courtesy of Creative Commons

Kiana Quinonez, Managing Editor
March 27, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The University of New Haven’s Student Committee of Programing Events (S.C.O.P.E) announced 21 Savage as the artist for this year’s spring weekend concert. The reveal was held in Bartels Marketplace on Mar. 27 at 6 P.M The other highlights of the weekend were revealed as well. The theme is “All Around the World,” the movie is “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and the comedian is Adam Conover.

 

Tickets for the concert go on sale Apr. 1. We will update you as details come.

Tags: , , , ,

Kiana Quinonez, Managing Editor

Kiana Quinonez is the Managing Editor of The Charger Bulletin. She is a senior majoring in communications with concentrations in Journalism and TV Production....

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • BREAKING NEWS: 21 Savage Headlining Spring Weekend Concert

    Campus News and Events

    Students React to Manager Allegedly Changing Expiration Dates at Jazzman’s

  • BREAKING NEWS: 21 Savage Headlining Spring Weekend Concert

    Campus News and Events

    Chief Tracy Mooney Retiring After Three Years

  • BREAKING NEWS: 21 Savage Headlining Spring Weekend Concert

    Campus News and Events

    Art Space New Haven Brings Art to the City

  • BREAKING NEWS: 21 Savage Headlining Spring Weekend Concert

    Campus News and Events

    Senior Challenge Seeks to Build Connections Post-Graduation

  • BREAKING NEWS: 21 Savage Headlining Spring Weekend Concert

    Campus News and Events

    Up ‘Til Dawn Raises Over $118,000 for Cancer

  • BREAKING NEWS: 21 Savage Headlining Spring Weekend Concert

    Campus News and Events

    West Haven Experiences Unsafe Air Quality

  • BREAKING NEWS: 21 Savage Headlining Spring Weekend Concert

    Campus News and Events

    University Community Comments on Duke Incident

  • BREAKING NEWS: 21 Savage Headlining Spring Weekend Concert

    Campus News and Events

    USGA Treasurer and President Candidates Debate

  • BREAKING NEWS: 21 Savage Headlining Spring Weekend Concert

    Campus News and Events

    Measles Outbreak Reaches New Haven

  • BREAKING NEWS: 21 Savage Headlining Spring Weekend Concert

    Campus News and Events

    Jazzman’s Supervisor Allegedly Rewriting Use-By Dates

Navigate Right

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
BREAKING NEWS: 21 Savage Headlining Spring Weekend Concert