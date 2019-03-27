BREAKING NEWS: 21 Savage Headlining Spring Weekend Concert

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The University of New Haven’s Student Committee of Programing Events (S.C.O.P.E) announced 21 Savage as the artist for this year’s spring weekend concert. The reveal was held in Bartels Marketplace on Mar. 27 at 6 P.M The other highlights of the weekend were revealed as well. The theme is “All Around the World,” the movie is “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and the comedian is Adam Conover.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Apr. 1. We will update you as details come.