App of the Week

Anna Downs, Arts and Entertainment Editor
March 13, 2019

Spring break is upon us, and if you aren’t traveling with friends, you may want to pick up a new skill. This week, we are covering the app Vanido, which helps users fine-tune their singing voice. The app creates a personalized set of exercises for the user based on their own voice. It also sets daily reminders within the app to practice your singing and shows the user their vocal range.  

Vandio offers a variety of different voice exercises geared toward different areas of the voice. The user can unlock parts of the app by practicing with minigame voice exercises. The more points you earn, the better your singing ability will become, and users will advance to bigger and better areas of practice within the app. Vandio also has an option to connect to music streaming services, specifically Spotify and Apple Music, to allow the user to practice songs from their own music library. If you have too much spare time on your hands this spring break, download Vanido and come back to campus with a well-polished voice.

 

Anna’s rating: 4 Stars

