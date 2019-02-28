MENU

Anna Downs, Arts and Entertainment Editor
February 28, 2019

Gearing up for the spring season, this week we are focusing on AllTrails, which helps you locate outdoor hiking trails and activities based on what you would like to see on your adventure.  

This app holds maps to hiking, running, biking, and more all throughout the United States and Canada. AllTrails allows the user to select filters based on what they would like to encounter on their trail, the length of the trail, and their skill level.

AllTrails allows users to post photos and videos from their experience and share them within the app for other users to view prior to their hike.

AllTrails also has taken into consideration that you may not have service once you are out on the trails, so they have created an option to download the map to your phone so you can still access your trail without service.

Anna Downs, Entertainment Editor

App of the Week