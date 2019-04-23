A Game of Life

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Lately, I’ve realized that 2019 is a year of great endings and new beginnings. As a last semester senior, I am one month away from walking the stage and finishing my undergrad chapter at the University of New Haven. However, if you are a nerd enthusiast like myself, you are probably more excited about the end of two other great eras.

April is a month full of endings for both the Marvel universe in the upcoming movie “Avengers: Endgame,” and, my personal favorite, the final season of “Game of Thrones” that premiered April 14. While Marvel is a spectacular franchise on its own, I’ve come to realize that “Game of Thrones” is a universe that not only gives audiences shocks of fantasy, drama, action, and dragons, but it illustrates significant lessons that many audiences can relate to and apply towards their own lives.

For those who may not watch the show, “Game of Thrones” illustrates the lives of several different families and individuals all on a personal conquest of their own for either power, family, or revenge. When it comes down to it, everyone is on a conquest of their own, but along that conquest are challenges that obstruct them from reaching their goal. Additionally, many people close to you can either be those that help you reach your goals or try to defeat you. In the case of “Game of Thrones,” many characters are either betrayed or killed which shows that you cannot trust everyone. Being a member of an organization for the last four years with many members has made me wary of my surroundings. I have put faith and trust into several individuals only to have them betray me one way or another.

But from betrayal also comes experience, and experience can sometimes lead to success. From the betrayal I have experienced, I have used it to my advantage to get to where I am today. One of the show’s most popular characters, and my personal favorite, Daenerys Targaryen said this:

“Do you know what kept me standing through all those years in exile? Faith. Not in any gods, not in myths and legends – in myself.”

Once I started to look out for myself more instead of others, I have come closer to more success for myself and more happiness as well. Every single family in the show, the Starks, Lannisters, Targaryens, and Baratheons, are always at each other’s throats waiting for one of them to make the next move so the other can have the upper hand. From the show, we can learn that you must always choose your battles wisely, be careful who you put your trust in, and keep confidence and intelligence by your side. Furthermore, you must always stay true to yourself and your beliefs.

As Tyrion Lannister from the show said: “Never forget what you are. The rest of the world will not. Wear it like armor, and it can never be used to hurt you.” By doing so can you succeed in the game of life and also win the “Game of Thrones.”