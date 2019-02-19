MENU

University Recognizes National Condom Week

Graphic Illustration by Tyler Butler/The Charger Bulletin

Everett Bishop, Student Life Editor
February 19, 2019

Monday, Feb. 11 kicked off National Condom Week at the University of New Haven. The week is a part of National Condom Month, to teach men and women about contraceptives, safe sex, and the consequences of not using protection, according to the American Sexual Health Association.

Data collected by Bustle shows that 62 percent of college students either always, or usually, use condoms when they have sex. Condoms are effective in preventing the spreading of disease.

“We always have condoms here, so we just hype that up a little,” said Paula Cappuccia, director of health services at the university. “Years ago, I would make little gift baskets and do a raffle, but a lot of people shied away from that.”

But supplying condoms isn’t the only thing that health services has to offer in terms of sexual health.

“We do STD screenings — routine ones Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” said Cappuccia. “So it’s really just a walk-in-give-us-the-specimen and go. The other thing that we’re really trying to promote is that both male and female students have, or are starting, their HPV vaccines. That’s one true cancer vaccination.”

According to Cappuccia, the HPV vaccine can prevent not only cervical and penile cancer but also throat cancer. In order to boost university immunity to HPV, Health Services is teaming up with the Rite Aid in West Haven to get more students vaccinated, much as they do for the flu vaccine.

In addition to these services, Cappuccia said Health Services also has a free women’s clinic for “discussions on birth control methods, discussions on women’s health” and breast exams.

“We even have some graduate students who are here because they’re looking to get pregnant,” said Cappuccia. “So it’s kind of full circle.”

 

Everett Bishop, Student Life Editor

Everett Bishop is a senior at the University of New Haven and is student life editor for The Charger Bulletin. He is double majoring in communications...

