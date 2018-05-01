MENU

The Story Behind Duane Bailey

Chris DiGeronimo, Sports EditorMay 1, 2018Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In a recent interview, President Kaplan explained the abrupt leaving of former Athletic Director Duane Bailey. Bailey was hired as Athletic Director in May 2017 and was here until January 2018 when the University announced the hiring of new Athletic Director Chris Palmer. At the time the University declined to comment on why Bailey decided to leave so suddenly, but now that everything is cleared up and there is a clear direction for the Athletics Department we now have the story. When President Kaplan interviewed Bailey for the job, he had just bought a house in Long Island. This threw up some red flags for Kaplan, but Bailey promised that he would commute every day and that it would not be a problem for him.

“I think it didn’t take long for him to realize that being away from his family five days a week and commuting every weekend was not what he wanted to do” said Kaplan. “He was a finalist for another position on Long Island and I think that was a big factor in his realizing that he would rather be on Long Island.”

In the short six month span that Bailey was here he gave three year contract extensions to both basketball coach Ted Hotaling and baseball coach Chris Celano. He also promoted Dan Ruede to Associate Director of Athletics for Strategic Communications and hired Megan Cullinane and Rachel Vogel as Associate Director of Athletics for Compliance and Student Welfare and Associate Director of Athletics for Strategic Communications, respectively. Bailey also helped announce the creation of the new Chargers Sports Network streaming service that debuted in the fall. He also announced the expansion of the Chargers Sports Network with partnership deals with WICC 660 AM and iHeart Media which provided partnerships with four radio stations, ESPN Radio 1300, 960 WELI, 100.9 The Beat, and KC 101.

The University has now moved on from Duane Bailey and has now put their full focus in supporting the goals and plans of new AD Chris Palmer.

“[Palmer] is a former NFL coach which means he is highly competitive, like everyone in athletics should be” said Kaplan. “He wants to make sure that as good as some of our athletic programs are that they are even better, so I think there is going to be an increase to drive for excellence from everyone from the coaching staffs, to the students, and to the athletic facilities we have. He has a lot of connections with our alumni and he will look to grow the program from there”.   

       

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Charger Athletics

Ted Hotaling inducted into Upstate New York Basketball Hall of Fame
Ted Hotaling inducted into Upstate New York Basketball Hall of Fame
Chargers Baseball Midseason Update
Chargers Baseball Midseason Update
Deborah Buff Named New Women’s Basketball Coach
Deborah Buff Named New Women’s Basketball Coach
Tennis Kicks off Spring Season
Tennis Kicks off Spring Season
Sports Industry Club Hosts First Responders Cup
Sports Industry Club Hosts First Responders Cup

Other stories filed under Sports

Mental Health Plays Factor in College Athletics
Mental Health Plays Factor in College Athletics
Ted Hotaling inducted into Upstate New York Basketball Hall of Fame
Ted Hotaling inducted into Upstate New York Basketball Hall of Fame
Chargers Baseball Midseason Update
Chargers Baseball Midseason Update
Deborah Buff Named New Women’s Basketball Coach
Deborah Buff Named New Women’s Basketball Coach
Tennis Kicks off Spring Season
Tennis Kicks off Spring Season
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • The Story Behind Duane Bailey

    Charger Athletics

    Ted Hotaling inducted into Upstate New York Basketball Hall of Fame

  • The Story Behind Duane Bailey

    Charger Athletics

    Chargers Baseball Midseason Update

  • The Story Behind Duane Bailey

    Charger Athletics

    Deborah Buff Named New Women’s Basketball Coach

  • The Story Behind Duane Bailey

    Charger Athletics

    Tennis Kicks off Spring Season

  • The Story Behind Duane Bailey

    Charger Athletics

    Sports Industry Club Hosts First Responders Cup

  • The Story Behind Duane Bailey

    Charger Athletics

    Softball Drops Tough Game to Pace

  • The Story Behind Duane Bailey

    Charger Athletics

    Chargers Lacrosse Loses Third Straight

  • The Story Behind Duane Bailey

    Charger Athletics

    Former Chargers Ink Professional Women’s Soccer Contracts

  • The Story Behind Duane Bailey

    Charger Athletics

    Baseball Continues Hot Streak While Softball Splits Doubleheader

  • The Story Behind Duane Bailey

    Charger Athletics

    Chargers Volleyball Finds New Head Coach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
The Story Behind Duane Bailey