Seton Gallery Presents “What Makes America Great”

The University of New Haven’s Seton Gallery opened on Thursday, Oct. 26th with a showing of What Makes America Great, a collection of different prints and designs aimed at highlighting the various aspects of the United States that denote its positive character and values.

“I appreciate everything this show promotes,” said Rachel Spall, junior curator of the show. “It really promotes discussion about everything good and bad in America, how far we’ve come, and where we can improve.”

Pieces in the exhibition covered everything from the free press, to space exploration, racial and marriage equality, and even civil disobedience. Artists whose pieces were shown also came from various backgrounds and included people from New York to California, photographers to writers, and people who were and weren’t necessarily proficient in printmaking.

“I took unique elements from all of the world’s flags and hugged them into our own,” said one artist, Wyatt Roy, on his piece titled “Immigration.”

“I believe we’re at a time in the U.S. where not only is freedom of the press threatened, but also the very concept of truth,” said artist Isaiah King on his piece “Freedom of the Press”. “Defending a free press is – of course – important to our democracy. However, a free press is meaningless without a shared belief in the importance of truth and the value of professional journalism conducted with ethical rigor.”

Artists participating in the exhibition are a part of the Creative Action Network, “a global community of artists and designers making Art with a Purpose.”

Prints from these artists can be purchased at the exhibition and the proceeds from these purchases are going towards a good cause.

“Proceeds support DreamCorps, a social justice accelerator founded by Van Jones that advances economic, environmental, and criminal justice solutions,” said curator Guy-Serge Emmanuel.

The exhibition “What Makes America Great” will continue through the month of November and will include a symposium on Thursday, Nov. 2 where various speakers will discuss journalism, sculpture, and immigration in the United States.