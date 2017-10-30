Kappa Gamma Rho Hosts Say What?! Karaoke

Close Rachel Buck

Rachel Buck





Kappa Gamma Rho hosted their biannual Say What?! Karaoke event on Friday Oct. 27, in Bucknall Theatre. Kappa Gamma Rho has been hosting this event since they started on campus 20 years ago. This year, Samantha Palmieri took home the first place title.

This semester, Kappa Gamma Rho had more singers participate. Contestants included: solos Bria Lemon-Johnson, Alexis Cooper, and group duos Justin Langlois and Corey King, Nina Trasente and Emma Thorpe, Giovanna Clemens and Melia Ramos, Shelley Liantonio and Sam Barrow, and Sari Santofimio and Mikayla Fanto. Sarah Limoges came in second and Angelo Prevosto came in third.

The event was hosted by Brandon Miller and Matthew Dufresne, both brothers of Kappa Gamma Rho. Judges for the night included Mary Kate Kelly, Chase Knepper, and Rachel Buck.

“I generally pick the judges based on who has expressed interest or who I think will have fun at the judges table,” said Brian Aube, Say What?! Karaoke director.

Kelly expressed her excitement, explaining that this was her second time participating.

“It’s so fun, and the brothers are great. It’s a wonderful time,” said Kelly.

Students throughout the night created routines to try and impress the judges and entertain the audience.

In the first round, Prevosto sang “Let Her Go” by Passenger and brought Kelly up. He then proceeded to ‘let her go,’ earning a laugh from the audience. In the second round, he sang “All Star” from Shrek and had everyone in the audience and at the judge’s table singing and dancing along.

“This was my first time competing and it was an absolute blast! It was amazing just going on stage and just have a great time, catch me in the Spring for round 2,” he said.

Limoges sang “Mama’s Broken Heart” by Miranda Lambert in the first round followed by “Jumper” by Third Eye Blind in the second round.

“This was my second time competing, and as before it was a lot of fun! I always get stuck with the long awkward dance breaks,” she said.

In the first round, Palmieri, the night’s champion, sang “I Need a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler, which she followed up with “Life Is a Highway” by Tom Cochrane for the second round

“This was the first time I participated in this event. It was absolutely nerve racking but a great experience would definitely do it again,” she said.

First, second and third place winners all got gift cards. Contestants had the choice of competing solo or as a duo. Since the winners were all solos they all received two gift cards, with first place getting $100 to Buffalo Wild Wings, second getting $80 for Amazon and third getting$15 to spend at Dunkin Donuts. A door prize was also raffled off halfway through the event to members of the audience.