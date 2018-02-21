2018 Winter Olympics Underway

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

With the 2018 Winter Olympics under way in PyeongChang, South Korea, there’s been quite a few headlines:

At the time of writing, the United States has the fifth most medals of any country, with nine total, behind Netherlands (13), Canada (15), Germany (17), and Norway (22). Four years ago, America led, finishing with 28, two more total than the next country, Norway.

USA snowboarder Shaun White has been fantastic. He won his third gold medal on a final run that earned him a 97.75 rating. But a year ago he was facing a lawsuit for sexual harassment by Lena Zawaideh, his band’s drummer at the time. Whether he is a true American hero is up to you.

As the U.S. becomes huge curling fans, the women’s team is 2-3, while the men’s team is 2-2. In both genders, Sweden is undefeated at 4-0 and 5-0, respectively. Whether America will medal in the event is to be seen.

So far, the big medal winner is Germany’s Laura Dahlmeier, with three total. She has won gold in the women’s 10km pursuit, 7.5km sprint, and 15km individual.

This year’s Russian athletes are not competing under the nation’s flag. Despite hosting the 2014 winter games in Sochi, the Russian Olympic Committee was suspended for doping allegations. Doping is prohibited by the IOC, the International Olympic Committee. The ban includes athletes participating for Russia with a history of doping, the flag of Russia, and the anthem. Athletes approved by the IOC are allowed to participate under the Olympic flag, as an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR).

New allegations surfaced over the weekend about a Russian curler, Alexander Krushelnitsky, who failed a preliminary drug test, according to NBC News.

Twelve hundred security guards that had been assigned to work the Games have been pulled and replaced with 900 workers, as a norovirus breakout in PyeongChang’s Olympic facilities has caused 41 people to suffer symptoms.

The National Hockey League commissioner Gary Bettman denied player requests to travel to the Olympics to represent their home countries for the ice hockey tournament. The United States ice hockey team is made up of college players, NHL free agents, and players of whom who have played professionally but aren’t playing this season. The United States ice hockey team also features the first African American to play for the national team, Jordan Greenway, who currently plays for Boston University.

The Olympics will continue this week with the final games being played on Feb. 25.