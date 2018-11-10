YEEZYs Disappoint on the Market

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Earlier in the year, Kanye West announced that Adidas would mass produce his YEEZY Adidas sneakers so they’re available as “a shoe for the people.”

West wanted to implement this mass production due to previous limited quantity releases that sold out within minutes, and skyrocketed resale prices over rarity and hype. This had mixed reviews from fans of the footwear collection. Mass producing the shoes will mean they lose the rareness that comes along with owning YEEZYS.

Additionally, mass producing made it more accessible, but it did not change the outrageously high price of around $300 for one pair of these unique sneakers.

What really is making the biggest impact since the last three drops from the Adidas YEEZY collection, is how long the shoes stayed in stock on the site. Most recently the YEEZY Boost 700 “Mauve” hit the Adidas site, and they did not sell out. This leads to the belief that consumers are losing interest in YEEZYS because they are becoming more available. Adidas even paid to have sponsored advertisements on Instagram to promote the still available YEEZY Boost 700 “Mauve.” Which means the status of the brand and the highly sought after shoes are taking a downfall in sales projections.

In the advertisement, Adidas stated that the YEEZY Boost 700 “Mauve” was available in various sizes days after the initial release. They never sold out and were eventually pulled from the site, just like the previous release was, due to low sales. The resale value of the shoes on some resale sites, such as StockX are selling for lower than the initial retail value of the shoe.

West’s actions in the media could also be causing lower sales.

He had a meeting with President Trump, where he was caught on camera unlocking his phone and we discovered his iPhone passcode was “000000,” causing some on social media to poke fun at the public figure for the simplicity of his code. Additionally, West has been issuing statements on social media that are pro Trump and anti 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery.

Due to the tarnishing of West’s image in the media, he tweeted that he will no longer be involved in the political realm.

“My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

At this point, he cannot undo all he has said and done, but hopefully, he will return to just working on his creative aspects as he said.

The combination of West’s harmful statements in the media and the overproduction of YEEZYS is what seems to be causing the downfall in recent sales. The next YEEZY release was set for Nov. 9, but as of today, Adidas shared on their website that the release is being pushed back until Nov. 16 at 10 a.m., possibly due to low sale projections.