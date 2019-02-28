MENU

West Haven Experiences Unsafe Air Quality

Back to Article
Back to Article

West Haven Experiences Unsafe Air Quality

Graphic Illustration by Victoria L. Page

Graphic Illustration by Victoria L. Page

Graphic Illustration by Victoria L. Page

Karina Krul, Editor-in-Chief
February 28, 2019

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Air quality is not often thought about in West Haven, but earlier this month, on Feb. 4, the region experienced an air quality deemed “unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups,” according to the Air Quality Index (AQI).

The AQI was developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as means of providing current and future air quality in various regions throughout the U.S. The range of the index is dependent on the allowable levels of common air pollutants, including ozone and carbon monoxide, according to the Clean Air Act. The index takes numbers from all air pollutants and combines them into one, providing an AQI with a potential range of zero to 500.

“Typically air quality with an AQI below 100 is believed to be neutral towards human health,” said Dr. Chong Qiu, a university professor in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering. “What we have experienced on Feb 4. when AQI reached 112 was considered harmful to more vulnerable groups, such as children, senior citizens and people with respiratory conditions.”

While 112 is considered above neutral, it is AQI’s above 150 that warrant avoiding outdoor activities. This kind of range is not uncharacteristic of West Haven. Qiu recalls one summer where the AQI “reached 130-150 in the summer last year.”  

According to Qiu, multiple natural and human factors influence “local and regional air quality,” including population density, emissions, air temperature, and season.

“New England region has a higher population density which leads to more ground traffic and higher vehicle exhaust emissions,” said Qiu. “However, this may not be the only reason for a bad AQI.”

Typically, colder air causes increased accumulation of air pollutants. However, when this cold air, bogged down with pollutants, meets warmer temperatures it can cause chemical reactions that lead to even more pollutants. Seasonally, the bottom atmospheric layer is compressed in the winter, which allows for less room for the air pollutants that do exist. Essentially, this condenses all pollutants, leads to higher pollutant concentrations, and keeps it all closer to the ground.

According to Qiu, the colder weather leading up to Feb. 4 and the unseasonably warm weather, created the perfect storm for conditions that cause degraded air quality. Since there are so many factors that can play into air quality, Qiu recommends that everyone check the AQI forecast before planning outdoor activities in the region. This forecast can be found at the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection’s website.

Tags: , , , , ,

Karina Krul, Editor-in-chief

Karina Krul is a senior marine biology major with a triple minor in psychology, political science and marine affairs. This is her fourth year with The...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • West Haven Experiences Unsafe Air Quality

    Campus News and Events

    Up ‘Til Dawn Raises Over $118,000 for Cancer

  • West Haven Experiences Unsafe Air Quality

    Campus News and Events

    University Community Comments on Duke Incident

  • West Haven Experiences Unsafe Air Quality

    Campus News and Events

    USGA Treasurer and President Candidates Debate

  • West Haven Experiences Unsafe Air Quality

    Campus News and Events

    Measles Outbreak Reaches New Haven

  • West Haven Experiences Unsafe Air Quality

    Campus News and Events

    Jazzman’s Supervisor Allegedly Rewriting Use-By Dates

  • West Haven Experiences Unsafe Air Quality

    Campus News and Events

    Q&A With the USGA Presidential Candidates

  • West Haven Experiences Unsafe Air Quality

    Campus News and Events

    What Happens With Course Evaluations?

  • West Haven Experiences Unsafe Air Quality

    Campus News and Events

    Students and Faculty Weigh In On Shutdown

  • West Haven Experiences Unsafe Air Quality

    Campus News and Events

    University Purchases St. Paul’s Church

  • West Haven Experiences Unsafe Air Quality

    Campus News and Events

    New Non-Propfit Aims to Teach Immigrant Women

Navigate Right

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Student News Source of the University of New Haven
West Haven Experiences Unsafe Air Quality