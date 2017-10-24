University Sophomore Dies in Car Accident





University of New Haven student Conor Bradshaw, 19, died Sunday morning in an automobile accident, according to an email sent by Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Rebecca Johnson Monday.

Johnson expressed her condolences to his family and friends and ended her email asking the student body to “please keep Conor’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

The sheriff’s office in Milton, NY, where the single-car accident took place, said the car was traveling on Birchton Road when it went around a curve and struck a tree, according to ABC News 10. The crash also killed a second passenger.

“He was just one of those, just good kids I mean and had manners and was just respectful and appreciative,” Cynthia Dort, a medic who knew Bradshaw from his time playing football in town, told News 10.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office identified the second victim as Logan Wieland, 19.

Bradshaw was a sophomore at the university, majoring in mechanical engineering. He had a love for outdoor activities from fishing to riding jet skis and motorcycles and, in high school, was a member of the soccer and wrestling teams. Those close to him described him as “kindhearted and respectful….a natural leader who enjoyed spending time with kids.”

He was from Saratoga Springs, NY, graduated from Galway High School and is survived by his mother and stepfather Kimberly and Richard Smith Jr., father Scott Bradshaw, siblings Brandon, Alexandrea and Dawson Smith, grandparents Fred and Linda Bradshaw, Barbara and Earl Kehoe, Shelley and Richard Smith Sr., girlfriend Caroline Conti, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

His funeral services will take place on Thursday, Oct 26 at Armer Funeral Home Inc. in NY and his family is requesting donations in Bradshaw’s memory to the Galway Central School Athletic Department in lieu of flowers.

~ This is a developing story. Please check back for more info. ~