University Remembers 9/11 Together

The University of New Haven held their annual 9/11 ceremony on Monday in the Maxcy quad. This year marked 16 years since the terrorist attack that changed the world. Amongst those who attended were administration, University staff, students, the Fire Science Club, EMS Club, ACJA, USGA, ROTC, West Haven community members, and military veterans.

“Today we join millions of other Americans remembering the tragic events of 9/11,” President Steven H. Kaplan said in his speech.

Some speakers highlighted that many college students might not remember the tragic event as clearly as others. Some have the images that were taken that tragic day and the stories people tell of what they were doing when the attack happened.

John Lewis, executive assistant to the mayor of West Haven, said, “Despite our country’s resilience, we pause to remember all those who were taken from us 16 years ago.”

With American flags being distributed, the singing of the national anthem, and saying the pledge of allegiance, students and faculty were able to grieve and remember together.

Dylan, an Air Force veteran said, “9/11 was an attack to our nation’s values.” He also went on to say, “Freedom comes with a price.”

Dylan was amongst many of those who has fought for this country and the freedom of the American people.

“Even today the effects of 9/11 are still being felt,” said Fire -Science Club President Kyle Faucher, who also mentioned that 9/11 is one of the many reasons why he chose to be a firefighter. Faucher wants to help his community and pursue a career in what he says is an honorable field.

After several representatives spoke, including USGA President Nicolette Angelli, Professor Marty O’Connor, Shelby St. Clair of the American Criminal Justice Association, and others, the ceremony moved to across from the Beckerman Recreation Center, where a moment of silence was held. Prior to this, flags and flowers were placed at the memorial tree next to the Bixler/Gerber Quad.

A rendition of “Taps” was played by University senior Brianna Hill to honor the fallen, and Amazing Grace was played on bagpipes. After the performances, students from the Fire Science Club gathered around the memorial bell, and senior Matthew Clark rang “the final alarm.”

There was one message that was evident during this ceremony: we will always remember September 11, 2001.